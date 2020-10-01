8 steps you can take towards more positive thinking at work

A global pandemic can be challenging for our mental health, but this infographic might help you practise more positive thinking.

The past few months have taken their toll on many of us and a positive mindset has perhaps never been more important. We were forced to rethink how we work and where we do it, all while having to deal with Covid-related worries and restrictions.

Getting our duties done has been paramount to business continuity and there have been countless advice pieces on maintaining productivity and establishing at-home work setups. But we shouldn’t lose sight of what’s really important: our health and wellbeing.

Proper work-life balance has always been difficult to achieve. But it’s even more challenging now that many people don’t have things like a commute to break up the day and separate work and home life.

In a recent Laya Healthcare survey, 39pc of participants said they weren’t coping well with everyday life during the pandemic and the vast majority (91pc) reported experiencing anxiety.

When the pandemic began, I shared some advice on how I’m looking after my mental health. That article was published almost exactly five months ago and while there have certainly been tough days, I’m still trying to prioritise the items on that list.

If you’re looking for some more tips, this infographic might be worth checking out. It explains that before you can begin to change the habits that negatively impact your thinking, you need to try to understand them better. Then, with practice and patience, you can train your brain to focus on the positives instead of the negatives.

Suggested tips include being mindful, understanding your triggers and establishing a morning routine.

Online resources for people experiencing depression, anxiety and other mental illnesses are available at Mental Health Ireland, the HSE website, SpunOut.ie, Aware and Mental Health First Aid, among others.

