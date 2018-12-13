A career as a technology consultant can be an incredibly exciting one. Here’s what you need to know to become one.

There are plenty of opportunities available under the technology sphere, but not all of them necessarily have to be tech-heavy. The jobs that are available within the technology space are not all software developer or data engineer roles. There are also many opportunities within tech consulting.

A technology consultant advises clients on how to best use IT practices to achieve their business objectives. In order to do this, a tech consultant would also manage and implement strategies.

But what does it take to be a technology consultant? What do some of the top companies look for in a candidate? We spoke to three employees from Deloitte to find out what the firm seeks in its applicants and what makes the ideal technology consultant. The company currently has a number of open roles in this area.

Stephen Garvey is a director in Deloitte Digital and he said, at a minimum, candidates need to have mastery in their chosen field and discipline, be that engineering, product management or creative design. “As well as that, they actually need to have an understanding and a willingness to learn about our clients’ business.”

Julieanne Fleming is a technology manager in Deloitte’s system integration practice. She said what makes a good tech consultant is someone who is motivated to succeed in their career and sees Deloitte as the place to start on their journey.

“A good tech consultant is somebody who shows initiative and is looking to work in a collaborative environment to help solve some of our clients’ most challenging problems.”

Finally, technology consulting partner Ita Langton offered her advice for those interested in a tech consultant career. “In today’s changing world, people should look at organisations that will offer them continued growth and development opportunities,” she said. “That ability to continue to invest in your own skills and develop and grow is crucial to your success.”