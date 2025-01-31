7 tips for jobseekers from top tech recruiters

We asked senior tech leaders and recruiters what advice they have for those who are riding that ‘new year, new career’ wave.

January is often a time where people get that pull towards change. As clichéd as it sounds, a new year really can mean a new career for some people. But even though the prospect is exciting, it can be tricky to know where to start.

To help jobseekers out, we spoke to recruiters from some of Ireland’s top tech employers to glean some insights that will help anyone focus their search and stand out from the crowd.

Avoid hasty decisions

Mitchell Cash is director of talent acquisition and development at Fidelity Investments Ireland. He warned jobseekers who are anxious to hit the job hunt running to take a step back and avoid making any hasty new year decisions.

“Take the time to research market opportunities and identify key organisations you would value joining,” he said. “Consider their reputation and gather evidence on how they can enrich and develop your career.”

Make your CV tell a story

Cash also said that when you are applying for a role, make sure you’re showing off your authentic self and be sure that your application reflects your true skills and abilities.

“Avoid relying on AI to describe your experience or assist with interviews as it can undermine your credibility and potentially harm your reputation and future opportunities with the organisation,” he said.

“Ensure your CV tells a coherent career story. Aim to reflect a career progression and personal growth, rather than just listing various job positions. This helps potential employers see your journey and development clearly.”

Hone technical skills…

Highlighting your skills will always be a vital part of applying for a new role, and when it comes to working in the tech sector, those technical, so-called ‘hard’ skills are crucial.

Jonathan Hayes, a director in technology consulting at PwC, said programming, cloud computing and AI fundamentals are all key skills to focus on.

“Begin with learning SQL and data management, as these are fundamental skills in data analytics. Once you have built a good understanding of SQL, progress to Python, which is an essential language for data analysis and machine learning,” he said.

“Acquire skills in cloud computing by focusing on relevant areas such as data engineering, business intelligence (BI) and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML). Consider the current market demand and interests when choosing which aspects of cloud computing to learn.”

When it comes to AI, Hayes advised getting familiar with key concepts and techniques of AI and machine learning, including natural language processing, deep learning and GenAI.

…but don’t underestimate soft skills

While those technical skills will be important for the day-to-day work of your role, Hayes said it’s important to also hone your soft skills. “Being able to clearly and effectively communicate findings and ideas is crucial in any technical field,” he said.

“Work on projects that require collaboration with others. This will help to build the skills necessary to work effectively in team settings, which is often required in professional environments.”

This sentiment was echoed by Leeanne Patterson, head of human resources at TCS Ireland. “Managers value soft skills highly,” she said. “Be ready to articulate how you work well with others and how your communication skills have helped lead to better outcomes for your team.”

Leverage transferrable skills

While separating your skills into hard and soft skills can seem very black and white, it’s also important to highlight your transferrable skills, especially if you’re making a leap into a different field.

Grainne Horgan, the Ireland recruitment lead for Accenture, said leveraging transferable skills can be as simple as tailoring your CV and cover letter to highlight useful skills that might apply to a new role. “This can include both hard (project management, data analysis, design etc) or soft skills (communication, leadership, problem-solving, relationship building etc),” she said.

Invest in learning

Horgan and Patterson both also flagged the importance of investing in learning and upskilling. This, Horgan said, can mean taking an online course, getting a certification in specific software or skills or joining a workshop related to your target industry.

Patterson added that it’s important to adopt a mindset of curiosity in order to commit to continuous learning. “Find ways to update your skillset and make yourself relevant to the change that you’re looking for,” she said.

“You’ll be surprised at the resources that exist and the difference that online courses, certifications and workshops can make.”

Network strategically

Finally, Horgan and Patterson talked about the importance of networking. “Don’t be afraid to reach out to others for help, whether this is for advice, for building connections or just for the opportunity to learn from someone else,” said Patterson.

Horgan said strategic networking plays a key role in helping jobseekers transition their careers and as such, “it’s important to connect with people in your desired fields on LinkedIn, at industry events or even by joining a professional group”.

“By focusing on transferable skills, continuous learning and building a supportive network, you’ll be well-positioned for a successful career transition.”

