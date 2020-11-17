7 things you need to know about work and the future of health

Wondering what working life will be like in the future of health? Thought leaders in our technology and health communities share their insights.

Technology is already transforming many human-centric sectors and health is no exception. Earlier this year, EIT Health published a report about the potential AI and machine learning hold for medicine and the future of health. AI could accelerate the creation of life-saving treatments, for example, and free up healthcare professionals to spend more time with patients. It could even help narrow the ongoing workforce gap in the sector which, according to the World Health Organisation, could reach 14.5m by 2030.

Rising to that challenge will require collaboration and cross-disciplinary approaches. Although technology will undeniably occupy a wider position in future healthcare, the sector will also need more people than ever before. It will need engineers to manage pharmaceutical site reliability. It will need amenable talent leaders to hire the best candidates. It will need wellbeing experts to roll out holistic healthcare policies in organisations. It will need product specialists, biochemistry graduates and data scientists. The list goes on.

And that’s certainly reflected in the jobs market. Pharma manufacturer Hovione plans to hire for quality-control and warehouse-operations staff in Cork, while healthcare booking platform Locate a Locum is expanding in Belfast. These are just two of the many businesses hiring in this space.

But these companies will be looking for soft skills as well as technical expertise. As Hays’ Alex Dawson writes, non-technical skills will be essential to workers in the future of health. And as technology becomes ever more intertwined with our care delivery, it stands to reason that people will have to fill in for the traits AI and other technologies lack, such as empathy, communication and compassion.

To learn more about working life at the intersection of technology and health in the future, we asked some of the thought leaders in our community to share their views.

1. Soft skills will be critical

Gerard McDonough, people and organisation partner at PwC, believes that although the need to be “digitally savvy” is increasingly important, “great communication, emotional intelligence and the deeper people skills are as essential as the technical skills”. So are curiosity, teamwork, creativity and collaboration.

Andrea Johnson, senior director at Workhuman, added that it “goes beyond tech skills”. Human skills, she said, will be critical. New roles may even open up in the future of health to bridge the inevitable gaps between people and machines.

2. Lifelong learners will be needed

Working in the future of health will require “learning, agility and flexibility”, according to Viasat’s university recruiting manager, Sarah Iglesias. She added that the technical landscape is constantly evolving.

“Technologies that an engineer will work with in five years may be entirely different from the tools they use today,” she said. With medtech and medical-device development on the rise – including the surge of technological responses to the Covid-19 pandemic – those hoping to lead in the field will need to be committed to learning.

Irene Blat, for example, believes that learning has been the common thread linking all of her roles to date. As someone working in genomics, she has had to stay up to date on advances in the field. Continuous upskilling and learning are fundamental to working in health-related industries.

MSD’s Danny Lyne agrees. Lyne leads pharmaceutical operations at the company’s Ballydine site. His journey to date has taught him that on-the-job training is crucial to securing opportunities in the field.

3. Focusing on technical and digital literacy

According to Claire Chung, CIO at Citi, technology has become “the true enabler of all aspects of our lives”. Keeping that momentum going in the future will require the right blend of professionals, from project managers to developers and testers.

But Chung believes that specific “core competencies” will be more important for workers in the future of health: “Good problem-solving abilities, innovative thinking and communication skills are a must for anyone who is going to be successful. If we can’t understand the problems we are trying to solve and communicate the solutions, we will get nowhere.

“While we can teach people a new programming language or project management methodology, we cannot as easily teach good people skills and empathy – and these are the most important of all.”

More and more, technology companies are weighing in on health. Accenture has a special healthcare-consulting division, for example. It works with clients to help them develop “more effective, efficient and affordable healthcare” and “insight-driven health”.

Accenture Ireland’s HR director, Lisa Rose, said: “The diversity of services we offer our clients requires us to be able to attract skills such as artificial intelligence, analytics, augmented reality, data science, digital technologies, software engineering and life sciences skills. We are constantly seeking innovators with backgrounds in maths and engineering to assist us to prototype innovative solutions for our clients.”

Rose added that any talent pipeline – whether it’s health-related or not – must focus on skills and experience with emerging technologies. The industry will need people who are able to keep up with its technological evolution.

4. Passionate people will still be essential

One of the most promising benefits of automation is the time it will give workers to spend on more meaningful and purposeful work. For those in health-related industries, paperwork and other administrative tasks are often a burden. Automation in health – whether it’s lab processes for a researcher or filing duties for a nurse or doctor – could ultimately create more space for compassion.

And in turn, the field will also need people who are passionate. Fidelity Investments’ Karen Conway, for example, works in technology management and with the company’s future skills programme. She quoted Salvador Dali, who said: “Intelligence without ambition is a bird without wings”.

“All the technical training in the world won’t give us the workforce we need,” Conway explained. “They also need to have enthusiasm and ambition driving them every day.”

From a healthcare perspective, Genuity’s Rachael Carr is a great advocate for this as she thrives on how her job affects patients. She works on the company’s GenoFit project, the best part of which is “knowing the impact you have on people’s lives”.

5. Openness to change will be a must

Though change is a guarantee in every sector, those working in health need to be particularly amenable and calm under pressure. In fact, Amgen’s Michelle Somers argues that people working in pharma, for example, should be willing to effect change themselves. Adapting to new methods will be a given in this changing sector.

6. We’ll need to find and train the right leaders

As with any industry, the future of health will need a strong pipeline of leadership talent. Health organisations may place greater focus on developing this talent in-house. Johnson & Johnson does this through its Global Operations and Leadership Development (GOLD) programme.

According to Leah O’Keeffe, a physiology graduate who is currently on the GOLD programme, such initiatives are crucial for preparing those who will lead the sector in the future.

7. Teamwork will be key

Plenty of healthcare innovation already requires teamwork to manage a pipeline of potentially effective disease treatments. At Takeda, for example, employees work on self-directed work teams (SDWTs). They meet at the start of each day and agree on their actions, from progressing lab-based projects to completing training.

An employee at the company, Sarah Gallagher, spoke to Siliconrepublic.com about SDWTs last year. Will more pharma teams of the future adopt this dynamic approach? That remains to be seen, but collaboration will clearly be key.