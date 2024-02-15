20 companies hiring people with AI and analytics skills

AI and analytics is one of the most exciting areas to work in at the moment. Here, we’ve rounded up some companies hiring talent in that area right now.

This list will point you in the direction of some Irish-based employers hiring in AI and analytics, but if you want to know what it’s like to work in the area, you should check out some of the other pieces SiliconRepublic.com has published as part of AI and analytics week 2024.

We looked at 13 AI influencers who are blazing a trail.

We heard from Fidelity Investments’ Addison Ying on why a good data analyst is like a detective. Marc Wall from chip giant Intel told us about what his day looks like working as a deep-learning engineer in pre-silicon verification. And Emmanuel Adeleke of Deloitte discussed integrating AI from a strategic point of view and also gave us some tips for starting a career in the sector.

AI skills are needed in sectors as diverse as renewables and medical devices; a lot of the companies on this list are in the healthcare business. Every sector is looking for AI and analytics skills, so you should be able to find your niche. Happy job hunting.

Accenture

The Dublin-headquartered tech consulting and professional services provider has several open roles for people with AI and analytics experience, such as data and AI lead and analytics intern. There are also places on the company’s Women in Data Science Accelerator programme – which is a free, seven-week course designed to prepare women for careers in the industry.

Amgen

If you want to work in an analytics-related role within the biotech industry, Amgen has some open roles in Ireland at the moment such as IS engineer in data centre operations. The role requires the candidate to have analytical skills as they will need to communicate to external clients about data centre operations.

Aon

The professional services giant has a couple of tech development roles available in its analytics department. The roles vary from senior to mid-career level and they are based at Aon’s Dublin office.

BearingPoint

BearingPoint has vacancies for roles such as data analytics and AI manager and other tech roles where candidates could put their skills to good use. The company is also seeking graduates for its 2024 data analytics and AI programme.

BMS

The pharma manufacturing giant is hiring analytics professionals globally, including in Ireland. It has vacancies for a statistician manager and supply chain planner at its Cruiserath site. Both roles require candidates to have strong analytics skills.

Citi

The fintech multinational is hiring plenty of financial analyst roles, obviously, but it also has career opportunities for tech analytics professionals. These roles include technical business analyst, which is a hybrid position partially based in Dublin. In Belfast, Citi is looking for applicants for its 10-week summer 2024 analyst programme.

Deloitte

The global business consultancy is hiring people for its actuarial, rewards and analytics team in Ireland at the moment. The team provides advisory, modelling and analytical services to the company’s clients across the reinsurance, banking, leisure and public services sectors. Positions range from senior to mid-career level, and Deloitte runs a hybrid working model.

Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments has several software engineering vacancies where analytics skills would be an advantage. It is also seeking a problem manager to serve on its Enterprise Problem Management team; much like it sounds, the role requires applicants to be adept at spotting faults through analysing data.

Integral Ad Science

New York-headquartered Integral Ad Science is hiring multiple analytics and AI professionals in Ireland, with open roles such as big data staff software engineer, machine learning scientist intern and machine learning researcher intern.

Intel

The chip giant is currently looking for a defect control engineer “with strong data analysis and programming skills”, as well as other roles where analytics and AI knowledge would be an advantage. It is hiring an FSM fab product planning analyst, too. Most roles are hybrid and based in Leixlip.

Intercom

Irish-founded Intercom is hiring a senior machine learning scientist, a staff data scientist specialising in growth product analytics and a staff machine learning scientist.

Liberty IT

The technology arm of Liberty Mutual Insurance is on the hunt for engineers in Galway and Belfast, with open roles ranging from senior software engineer with Python, AWS and data skills to software engineer with Python and data know-how.

Mastercard

If you’re looking for an AI and analytics role within the Irish fintech sector, Mastercard has several opportunities at the moment. It is looking for a lead machine learning engineer, a principal data scientist, as well as software engineers with various levels of experience for its office in Dublin 18.

MSD

MSD employs about 2,700 workers across its six Irish locations. The healthcare multinational has a couple of open roles in its engineering division where analytics skills would be advantageous. It is also looking for sales and marketing and CRM business integration leads, for which several years of analytics experience is required.

Nitro

The productivity software maker calls its staff members ‘nitronauts’ which is a semi-relevant piece of trivia. Anyway, the company is hiring for software engineering, marketing management and customer success roles in Dublin at the moment.

PwC

The professional services firm has open roles in its advisory department for technology consultants. Analytics skills are needed for these positions as they require candidates to be able to present data to clients in order to help improve their tech stacks.

Viatris

Healthcare company Viatris is advertising for several engineering and tech roles where data analytics skills would be an advantage, including principal engineer in charge of device portfolios. The candidate for that role needs to be able to leverage tech to review “complex data and regulatory packages” according to the ad.

Workhuman

The HR software maker is seeking people with analytics skills for roles such as HRIS analyst, responsible for the maintenance of its HCM system. The successful candidate will be required to work with multiple departments including IT, payroll, finance and legal. Workhuman also has other open roles for tech workers where analytics and AI skills would be an advantage.

WP Engine

WP Engine has a few vacancies for the role of data science and analytics manager. Some roles are based in Dublin, while others are based in Waterford and Galway. WP Engine also has offices in Limerick.

Yahoo

Yahoo is hiring for several research-related scientist and engineering positions at the moment. Its areas of interest include machine learning, data analytics, electrical engineering, statistics and mathematics.

