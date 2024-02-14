It’s not just about integrating AI, it has to ‘actually deliver’

Emmanuel Adeleke of Deloitte discusses his role in helping businesses look at AI through a ‘strategic lens’, the developments around AI regulation and tips for those considering a career in data analytics.

With so much focus on AI and the potential benefits it can bring, it can be easy for businesses to get overwhelmed with the options available.

From AI systems that are focused on improving workplace efficiency to customer-focused chatbots, it can be easy for a company to want to go all-in when it comes to this technology – something multiple Big Tech companies appear to be doing.

But it’s important to look at how AI can be integrated into a business properly, according to Emmanuel Adeleke, a Deloitte partner in consulting, AI and data services.

Adeleke says he helps businesses think about AI and data in a “very strategic lens” and also helps them find the “real valuable use cases that are really going to allow for some degree of return”.

“Whether that’s an efficiency play or whether that’s something that’s a lot more focused on personalisation when it comes to your customer, that has more of a commercial focus on it, and then more importantly, where’s the skills and talent to properly harness that capability to then subsequently drive value from it,” Adeleke said.

AI regulation

While it’s important for businesses to look at the right ways to integrate AI, Adeleke said it is also important to consider the way this technology is being regulated – particularly the differences in certain regions.

For example, he noted how the AI Act is being developed in the EU and described it as “quite comprehensive”, thanks to the influence of GDPR in the region.

“It’s a very risk-based approach to regulation is how I would see it,” Adeleke said. “But then you look at a number of other geographies as well, some would be a little bit more innovation led, others slightly in between.

“But what’s apparent is every geography across the globe is thinking or looking to adapt or implement some degree of regulation around this.”

Adeleke said this creates an interesting question for the future for certain clients – particularly businesses that have a global footprint. As these businesses will want to give “consistent customer experiences” but may need to take different approaches in certain regions to comply with different regulation.

“So that’s going to be an interesting journey that a lot of our clients will be going on over the next number of years as well,” he said.

A career in data

Adeleke said his journey into the fields of AI and data science began at University College Cork when he was focused more on business and tech, but that this interest evolved into areas such as tech transformation and IT strategy.

But over the past eight or nine years, Adeleke said his focus shifted more heavily into data as concepts like AI and machine learning are not possible without data.

“For me, that interest in data and the ability to drive insights, drive value and essentially tell a story and make real decisions with data is something that’s always just piqued my interest from a very early age,” Adeleke said.

The top bit of advice he had for those considering a career in data – or a potential career change – is to not feel like your options are limited based on previous experience.

“We have people who I would have worked with in the past who come from a variety of backgrounds,” Adeleke said. “Just because you haven’t done computer science or you haven’t done previous programming type degrees or undergrads or whatever doesn’t mean you can’t reskill and re-educate yourself.

“I think the ability to bring a bit of creativity into what we do is probably what makes it a bit of a unique career path as well.”

