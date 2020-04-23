Watch: How Amgen is committed to diversity, inclusion and belonging

We visited Amgen Dún Laoghaire to learn how it prioritises helping employees feel comfortable bringing their whole selves to work.

Diversity, inclusion and belonging have become important staples of any successful company today, but what do actions behind those words look like? At Amgen Dún Laoghaire, we learned about a number of different initiatives that other organisations could learn from.

Christine O’Sullivan, a senior engineer in process development at the company, explained to us the importance of diversity, inclusion and belonging simply: “It’s important for any company because it is essentially how we bring our people together.”

For O’Sullivan, one initiative close to her heart is Amgen’s commitment to the “growth and development” of its women. “We’ve had some examples where we’ve had a mentoring programme for women recently launched and we’re also working on the development of a programme to support our employees who are returning from maternity and paternity leave.”

Facilities manager Irma Aponte also spoke to us about the focus Amgen places on supporting women. Aponte is involved in the company’s WE2 initiative, the mission of which is to “empower women to be exceptional”. She said: “I feel very passionate about WE2 because in the time that I’ve been a part of it, it has really, really made a change in my life.”

Amgen’s support for women is just one of the company’s efforts to practise “conscious inclusion”, as senior manager Eoghan Sheils told us. That can range from seeking out new people to rely on for assignments who wouldn’t previously have been “your go-to person” to “promoting somebody who provided significant contribution who may have been overlooked in the past”, he said.

We also learned about Amgen’s Pride Chapter and its dedication to cultural diversity from two of its key people. Gary McReynolds, a quality control specialist at the company, described his desire to get involved with the Pride Chapter as important. “For me, the interactions and relationships amongst our peers are the foundations of a working environment and people need to feel included, welcomed and appreciated,” he said.

And finally, senior associate in learning and performance, Robson Alves, explained that to him, true diversity, inclusion and belonging “means a place where you can be yourself”, which allowed him the opportunity to show his colleagues and friends more of his home country.

Alves said: “Diversity of culture, thinking and backgrounds brings a very positive mix to the table.”