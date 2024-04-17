What this QA specialist likes about working life at a biotech

QA specialist Dr Kasia Pluta discusses her experience of working at Amgen, from the positive first impressions in the initial job interview to the ways that her working life benefits her family.

Dr Kasia Pluta has worked at biotechnology company Amgen for more than seven years. After relocating from South Africa to Ireland and completing her PhD, which was focused on the discovery of protein and gene biomarkers of fertility, she was faced with two job offers – with one of them based at Amgen.

Ultimately, she chose a career at Amgen, which she says was down to the interview experience.

“My interviewers were very friendly, and I could really sense that they felt passionate to work at Amgen,” she explains. “I believed that this was a company I wanted to work for and a professional environment where I would thrive.”

After holding various roles within quality assurance and quality control over the years, Pluta now works as a specialist in computer systems quality assurance. Here, she tells us about her current role and what she likes most about Amgen.

What is your working life like in your current role?

I started working in quality control laboratories and now I’m part of a global team that has responsibility for quality control of computerised systems. For many years, I had very little time with my son as I was juggling the need to be in the lab with commuting and studying to support my career development. Amgen gives me the flexibility to work remotely. This has made a world of a difference because it means I can enjoy a really rewarding career while also spending much more quality time with my son.

Taking part in children’s events that Amgen organises gives my son a chance to feel connected to the company. He loves to take part in Amgen Dún Laoghaire’s annual art competition. He was the overall winner and won awards twice, which he was delighted about – and it made me feel proud! My son also plays for Cuala GAA, which Amgen sponsors. I’m also a member of the club, and this support for Cuala really shows how Amgen is committed to the communities where staff live and work and where our children play.

What are the processes you go through to ensure quality in your work?

I am committed to continuous learning in support of my career development. The introduction of new technology means that biotech is evolving at a rapid pace, and it is important that we all stay up to speed with these developments. Thankfully, Amgen provides us with access to a wide range of external training courses. It ensures that we are informed and that we can continue to deliver work that attains the highest standards. I also meet regularly with my team to share experiences and exchange tips – and this informal knowledge sharing is just as important as formal training.

What is one of your most memorable experiences working in biotech?

I’m fortunate to have had so many memorable professional and personal experiences at Amgen. Working closely with my team, I have delivered some very challenging projects. These could have been quite stressful situations, but the reality is that they were great learning experiences that brought us all closer. On a personal level, I really enjoy the social events that Amgen organises particularly those where we meet to share a day of family fun.

What is one of the things you are most proud about from your current career?

There are a few things I am particularly proud about. I really value Amgen’s inclusive workplace and the great career progression opportunities that it offers. I am also inspired to work with groundbreaking technology that supports rapid scientific evolution. Most importantly though, I’m proud of the fact that we manufacture products that benefit people and communities worldwide.

What would you say to someone considering a role at Amgen?

Amgen offers a fast-paced environment for employees who are looking to grow and develop. The management is very helpful, guiding staff and facilitating regular one-to-one meetings. This approach ensures that people feel that their talent is being utilised and that they are fulfilled. Speaking from my experience, Amgen has really helped me to develop. I have been given the opportunity to work across different departments and to develop new skills – and Amgen has also supported me to study part time.

