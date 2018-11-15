75pc of Irish people would not consider a career in blockchain

New research published by blockchain professional services firm Wachsman has found as many as three in four Irish people would not consider a career in blockchain.

Would you consider a career in blockchain? Statistically, it’s unlikely – at least, it is according to new research published by blockchain professional services firm Wachsman which concludes that as many as 75pc of Irish people would not wade into the industry.

The research, which sought to investigate the attitudes towards and knowledge of blockchain among Irish people, cites a general lack of understanding as the primary factor. More than half (53pc) of those surveyed say they do not understand what blockchain technology is. Those surveyed also cite lack of information (38pc) and unsuitable educational backgrounds (10pc) as barriers to entry. Of the 1,000 respondents in Ireland, those between the ages of 25-34 were most likely (38pc) to want to pursue a career in blockchain.

The study further noted a gender disparity in the responses. Women (20pc) were less likely than men (30pc). Of those who would not consider a career in blockchain, women were more likely than men to say that they do not know what blockchain technology is – 61pc in fact, compared to 44pc of men.

The gulf of understanding increases with age, the survey further found. Those aged between 45 – 54 were most likely (62pc) to say they do not know what blockchain is, followed by those aged 55 – 64 (54pc).

“The findings of this study are remarkable,” commented Wachsman CEO and founder David Wachsman “Ireland boasts one of the most highly-skilled and educated workforces in the world, yet most Irish people would not consider a career in blockchain because they don’t feel they have the ‘right’ background.

“While blockchain is a new technology, the concepts, use cases, and applications for implementation can be learned. The quality and quantity of research materials, educational guides, and news coverage on blockchain usage — all the way from start-ups to blue chip enterprises — are increasing by the day.”

“With demand for blockchain technology experts skyrocketing both in Ireland and abroad, it’s important for people to realise that a career in blockchain stretches far beyond requiring a computer science, business, or finance degree.

“Industry newcomers in Ireland can be professionally trained and educated on the disruptive power and potential of blockchain because it is quickly becoming among the most significant career opportunities of our generation.”

Blockchain uses math and cryptography to provide an open, decentralised database, or any transaction involving value – this is often also known as a digital ledger. It is best known as the technology that enables cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and Ethereum to be safely traded without going through a third-party such as a bank.

Though its applications have for a long time been primarily financial, an increasing number of uses for the peer-to-peer technology are being discovered as understanding of blockchain deepens. Blockchain has been proposed as the future of voting, of storing electronic health records, of providing identification and more.