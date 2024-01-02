5 career opportunities to apply for this year

Spring into 2024 with a bit of get up and go; here are some of the career opportunities that you might consider, from apprenticeships to bursaries.

As workplaces around the country reopen for business after Christmas, it’s as good a time as any to begin applying for opportunities you want to avail of. We’re not going to hit you on January 2 with cliched maxims like ‘A change is as good as a rest’, but perhaps you have been thinking about doing something a bit different lately – whether that’s work, learning new skills or further study.

Anyway, without further ado, here are a couple of STEM career opportunities to check out if you’re in the mood for diving in. (And if you’re not in the mood for diving in, just bookmark some of these opportunities for later in the month. Just don’t miss any application deadlines).

1916 bursary

The 1916 bursary is a Government and EU-funded scheme aimed at people who are underrepresented in academia. It has three different tiers, with awards ranging from €1,500 to €5,000.

It’s worth noting that if you’re an undergraduate on one of these bursaries, in some cases you can progress on to postgraduate study still covered by the scheme.

A lot, but not all, colleges in Ireland participate in the 1916 bursary. You can check if the institution you want to study at participates on the 1916 bursary website here.

The closing date for applications for this year’s round of funding awards is Thursday 25 January at 5pm. Applications have to be made online through a participating university’s website. Instructions on how to apply are available here.

Grow Remote courses

Grow Remote is running a series of webinars aimed at remote jobseekers and those leading remote teams.

According to Grow Remote’s website, these programmes start in January so if you are interested in participating you’ll need to move fast. The website also recommends that people book early as places are limited.

Both courses are fully online, as one would expect from an organisation championing remote working. The course for leaders runs for eight weeks, with course time ranging from four to six hours per week. The course for jobseekers runs for four weeks and participants can expect to devote six to eight hours per week to it.

Remote jobs galore

Grow Remote also has an excellent – and extremely useful – resource for people who want take the next steps in their remote career. It’s a one-stop-shop for everything from remote training programmes, remote job openings and remote employers.

The webpage even has a list of blogs, articles and podcasts all about remote working. It is definitely one to bookmark and keep an eye on.

AMTCE

Ireland’s Advanced Manufacturing Training Centre of Excellence (AMTCE) has been going from strength to strength since it was set up a few years ago.

Its founder, Martin O’Brien, said a few months back that the centre would be doubling the number of available places on some of its training programmes in 2024. AMTCE’s cybersecurity and 3D concrete printing courses will take in up to 500 learners in each discipline this year in response to skills shortages. Keep an eye on the website for courses and career opportunities coming up at AMTCE.

Apprenticeships

If you don’t already know about it, the website apprenticeship.ie is a very good resource for anyone who is interested in apprenticeships – whether that’s hiring apprentices, becoming one or finding a paid ‘earn-as-you-learn’ job.

In Budget 2024, the Government reduced the amount of fees apprentices have to pay to higher education institutions by 33pc. The reduction came into effect for the academic year 2023-2024, and anyone who had already paid their fees was supposed to be reimbursed. The measure was part of the Government’s bid to entice more people into doing apprenticeships.

Now is a good time to apply and benefit from the reduction.

