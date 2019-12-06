Curious about the skills, jobs and salary trends for 2020?

This week in Careers, we kick-started our deep dive into predictions for the hottest jobs, most in-demand skills and salary trends for 2020.

As we make our way through December, the last month of the decade, we spent the week getting stuck into jobs predictions for 2020.

From the hottest roles to consider, to the top tech and soft skills you might need to brush up on, we heard from some experts on what we can expect in the sci-tech career scene in the coming year and beyond.

Career insights

We found out what the most important skills could be, for example, with a new report from Udemy. In it, the authors included information about both tech and soft skills, as well as predictions for how learning processes in organisations are expected transform.

We also heard from James Milligan, a director at Hays, about his thoughts on the hottest tech jobs of 2020, from cloud architects to DevOps engineers. Milligan noted a predicted increase in salaries for many of these roles next year, as did a new report from Recruiters.

But besides the job trends – how might our offices of the future actually look? Here are a few ideas.

Jobs news

OneLogin, a cloud-based identity access company, announced plans this week to open its new EMEA headquarters in Dublin, where it will hire 30 people. The business currently employs 300 across offices in the US, UK, Mexico and Japan.

Meanwhile, Smithstown Light Engineering officially opened its new 40,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Shannon, Co Clare, with plans to create up to 60 new jobs at the site over the next two to three years.

Words of wisdom

Though the festive season is upon us, the end of the year can be a stressful time for many – both in and out of the office. Shane Metcalf, chief culture office at 15five, talked us through some great stress management tips that companies can embed into their culture.

Without such a supportive culture in place, employees could end up on a path to burnout. And that can be especially true for tech professionals, according Jefferson Frank’s Kevin Frater. He discussed how relocating – whether to a new local spot for completing work or to a whole new home or office – can make a huge difference.

If you’re feeling stuck in a rut, perhaps 2020 will be the year you take on Frater’s advice and make the move – big or small.