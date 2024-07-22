A group of people wearing construction outfits and helmets stand in front of a PennEngineering site in Galway.
From left: Leonard Kiely, Keith Coburn, Mary Buckley, Dara Calleary, TD, Hildegarde Naughton, TD, Eric Ruttenberg, Mary Ann Fleming and Charlie Coughlan. Image: Hugh Sweeney

PennEngineering invests €14m to expand Galway site, creating 70 jobs

44 minutes ago

Supported by the Government through IDA Ireland, the expansion is set to be completed by January next year.

US-headquartered global fastening manufacturer PennEngineering has announced a €14m expansion of its operations in Galway that will see the creation of 70 new jobs over the next five years.

In an announcement today (22 July), PennEngineering said the expansion of its site in Mervue includes the construction of a new building with a training centre, testing laboratories and a customer experience centre that will help the company meet increasing demand for its fastening solutions.

The new jobs, recruitment for which will soon be underway, include roles in manufacturing, engineering and training.

Mary Ann Fleming, president of PennEngineering Europe, said that the investment reflects the company’s confidence in the “potential for growth in the region” and its commitment to contributing to the local economy.

“We look forward to welcoming new members to our team and continuing to innovate in the world of fastening technology. Our on-site manufacturing also continues to expand with the introduction of new products continuing our 85-year history of product innovation in self-clinch fasteners,” Fleming said.

“Supporting training and development of our people and job creation are priorities for us and this expansion is key to this initiative.”

PennEngineering has been in operation in Galway since 2001. The company provides fastening technologies to a wide variety of industries including industrial, automotive, electronics, medical, energy and aviation.

The latest expansion, which is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland, is set to be completed by January next year.

“This announcement today highlights [PennEngineering’s] ongoing commitment to the west region,” said Mary Buckley, executive director of IDA Ireland. “The operation is already a recognised centre of excellence within the global organisation and this 4,000 sq m expansion and 70 jobs further enhances its strategic capabilities in Galway.”

In 2017, the company expanded its Irish operations with a new 80,000 sq ft manufacturing and research facility. The expansion brought the company’s total footprint in Galway to more than 200,000 sq ft.

A multimillion-euro investment in 2021 saw PennEngineering upskill hundreds of employees and create 20 additional roles.

