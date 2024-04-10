Mostly optimistic outlook for STEM sector in 2024, thanks to hybrid work

CPL data shows that engineers spend very little time on-site while medical device workers want hybrid opportunities that don’t exist in their sector.

A survey by CPL of more than 670 Irish workers has revealed some new insights into the workforce’s views on the talent market. The survey found, for example, that people favour hybrid working and aim to upskill over the next 12 months.

Almost seven in 10 people (66pc) surveyed stated that they avail of hybrid working and 60pc of those would turn down a new position if it didn’t meet their hybrid working needs.

Nearly four in 10 people (38pc) stated that flexible and remote working would “positively enhance” their employment by providing a better work-life balance and increased job satisfaction.

The report was divided into 20 sectors, so there is a significant amount of data on various industries in the STEM sector. Below, we have looked at what workers from the tech, biotech, engineering, pharma and medical devices industries might expect for the next few months.

The tech sector

Tech workers are very positive about flexible working, with more than 62pc saying that the practice will make a positive impact.

After a difficult 2023, CPL expects the tech sector to pick up, especially as new companies enter the Irish market. In line with the stat above, it warns employers that IT workers will prioritise roles that allow them to work remotely or hybrid. Overall, the Irish tech contractor economy remains one of the strongest in Europe.

The biotech sector

Unlike tech, biotech didn’t suffer a post-pandemic slowdown at the same dramatic scale. This means it is in a good position, especially as the country retains a strong pipeline of manufacturing talent.

Salary increases are being observed for technical candidates with previous biotech experience, according to CPL.

The biotech start-up scene is also thriving and R&D investment is picking up. Biotech employers value candidates with advanced education and qualifications. Scientists, along with validation, CQV, automation and academic specialists, are in high demand.

The medical devices sector

Where Galway has always been the hotbed of Ireland’s medical devices scene, recent expansions have occurred across the country in places such as Kilkenny, Donegal, Limerick, Tipperary, Dublin and Wexford.

This means new opportunities in medtech are being spread around the country. Tech trends including personalisation and digital health are influencing hiring practices. CPL notes that there is increasing demand for data analytics professionals, as well as business and marketing specialists.

Like tech workers, medtech professionals exhibit a preference for flexible working but the number of candidates expecting flexible work far outstrips the number of employers willing to offer it.

The pharma sector

The outlook for the next few months is “bright” according to CPL. The past few months saw pharma companies scaling back on their operations in favour of embedding more “lean initiatives across teams” and “right-sizing for bloated teams” – presumably euphemisms for job cuts.

CPL doesn’t expect this leanness to continue, however. Workers with tech skills and AI understanding will be in big demand, as will quality assurance and quality control professionals and regulatory experts.

The engineering sector

There are “clouds on the horizon” for the engineering industry here, particularly with the talent shortage and the housing crisis making conditions difficult.

That said, most employers are anticipating growth over the next while. Chemical, electro-mechanical, construction, pharma, biotech and traditional engineering are all going strong.

The majority of engineers work remotely some or all of the time, with 35pc of workers spending less than two working days per week on-site.

