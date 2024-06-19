Creating your own future: The merging of creativity and tech

Professor Manolya Kavakli-Thorne, programme Lead for gamification and simulation technology, discusses merging her creativity with a love for computers and all things technical.

The human race finds an unnerving comfort in categorisation, often leading to an oversimplification of how people truly operate. We can be guilty of gathering the information we need and using just one or two traits to make fundamental judgments on who that person is, for example the bookworm is reserved or the scientist is logical and overly serious.

Innocuous as it may seem it can be detrimental to reduce a person to the inherent qualities of their interests, as they might then feel pigeon-holed when it comes to making significant decisions, such as choosing a career.

Professor Manolya Kavakli-Thorne, programme lead for gamification and simulation technology at the Aston Digital Futures Institute, has spent a lifetime merging her creative side with her admiration for technological innovation.

“I started studying architectural engineering when I was 16 and graduated as an architect at the age of 20,” she told SiliconRepublic.com. Soon she found herself fascinated by what computers could do for the domain of architecture and realised she wanted to encourage other people to consider combining their skills with the innovations being made in the world of tech.

“I loved architecture so much that I wanted to free architects from laborious tasks of drafting and empower them”, helping them focus on the “creative side [and] taking advantage of computer technology”, said Kavakli-Thorne.

Becoming the creator

Gandhi’s “be the change you want to see in the world” is a powerful quotation for a number of reasons, but primarily in that it can embolden people to actualise the innovations that they wish had been in place for them.

Aiming to empower other architects to embrace technology, Kavakli-Thorne decided to focus her efforts on the development of computer programmes “by customising CAD (computer aided design) packages to help architects” take over heavy drafting tasks and supporting them in their creative journey.

She enrolled in postgraduate programmes, earning an MSc and PhD in expert system design and knowledge based system design respectively. In her postdoctoral work she turned her focus to AI application for the transformation of 2D sketches into 3D geometric models, obtaining a NATO Science fellowship.

Hard work and curiosity took her to Istanbul where she became an assistant professor at the Faculty of Architecture in Istanbul Technical University, before moving to Sydney University in Australia to continue working on design computing and cognition for interface design.

In 2000 Kavakli-Thorne’s career pivoted once again, when she made the decision to start “everything from scratch”, emigrating to Australia full time to take up a position as a lecturer in Information Technology, teaching Computer Games Design. Ready for a new challenge and to flex her creative muscles, Kavakli-Thorne was promoted to a senior lecturer position and was made the course coordinator of an entirely new degree, Bachelor of Computing (Games Technology) at Charles Sturt University.

Pioneering journey

Over the years she had built up an interest in computer graphics and was excited about the potential for advancement. Seizing the opportunity to make an impact in the field of computer graphics, Kavakli-Thorne moved back to Sydney as a senior lecturer to teach computer graphics and games design and to establish a pioneering virtual reality (VR) Lab at Macquarie University.

“In 2015 I also established a simulation hub, integrating VR Lab with flight simulators, driving simulators and motion capture labs. I worked at Macquarie University for 20 years and I am still an Honorary Professor there,” she said.

The foundation of the VR lab and the simulation hub were significant moments in Kavakli-Thorne’s career, as she explained, “these facilities helped me to train plenty of researchers to develop virtual and augmented reality interfaces and conduct research on human information processing”.

Her pioneering work developing models using speech and gesture recognition systems, integrating VR with robotics and making use of game engineering, also involved the training of more than 20 PhD students, seven honours students, more than 50 master of IT students and the placement of “60 IT professionals into workplaces after their graduation, with specific expertise in these fields”.

Another shift throughout Kavakli-Thorne’s career, she noted, was a gradual change in the representation of women within the IT sphere. Coming from a mainly woman-led sector such as architecture, to a male-dominated industry like IT came with its own challenges.

“For some it was difficult to see a female in an equal position to them. There were no female role models in senior roles and we had to create our own networks,” she stated. She herself benefited from the guidance and support of a mentor, her PhD supervisor professor Nigan Bayazit, whom Kavakli-Thorne said was “very smart and able to recognise [her] skills”.

Looking to the future, there is much to be done. When she first began her career in the world of IT, AI design was where she cut her teeth, but the tech just had not come far enough, prompting an advantageous move to AR and VR.

But she noted, as people become less siloed and there is an increase in interdisciplinary work, “joining all of those dots [will] bring exciting developments”. She predicts “data science, AI and ML will be big in the future”, resulting in a need to train in these areas.

“Future jobs will be in these domains’”, “industry 4.0 requires full digitalisation, but Industry 5.0 will focus on man-machine interaction”, said Kavakli-Thorne.

Her advice for other people looking ahead to a future that they are in the process of creating?

“Do not give up. Genius is 99% perspiration and 1% innovation. If you can sustain your position long enough you will see the change coming. When you are a champion, you need to wait for others to catch up with you and understand what you are saying. You need to be patient.”

