Culture was at the heart of many careers conversations in 2019

This week in Careers we covered the usual jobs news and insights, with some advice for the year ahead.

What’s ahead of us in the world of work as we enter a new decade? Looking at the prominent trends in 2019, we can make some predictions.

With many companies placing culture at the heart of their development, diversity, inclusion and a flexible working environment have climbed even higher on priority lists.

So, to mark the last Careers round-up of the year, here are some insights into people, places and initiatives that can help us understand what a great company culture really looks like – and what businesses should keep in mind in 2020 and beyond.

Careers insights

This week, we learned about the Pride business resource group at Pramerica in Letterkenny, which works to make all of its LGBTQ employees feel comfortable at the company, while educating and including allies. Watch our video to find out what makes the support network at Pramerica “a really beautiful thing”.

Also important for organisations is creating a space in which employees feel comfortable asking questions and voicing ideas. Caoimhe Kennedy at Citi discussed her experiences of this during the company’s graduate programme, where the focus on work-life balance, among other aspects, pleasantly surprised her.

Another focus area should be giving staff the chance to develop professionally. Mastercard’s Tanja Babic took us through a typical day working at the company, from drawing on her Croatian language skills to juggling different tasks and timelines. And Jean Noonan of Kemp Technologies talked to us about her journey from studying in Galway to doing internships and working in New York, and how the company has given her “a great start” to her career.

Meanwhile, diversity and inclusion remain key topics across many industries. We heard from three women working in Amgen about their advice for other women who are interested in a career in the life sciences sector, which has traditionally been male dominated. Watch the video here.

Words of wisdom

At this festive time of year, should CEOs attend the company Christmas party? Leadership consultant Shane Cradock told us why it’s always a good idea to show face at social events marking the end of the year. Putting the time in to join colleagues and perhaps even praise them on the night, Cradock said, can add to a culture by boosting morale.

Finally, from Cisco Systems to DHL, what are the ‘World’s Best Workplaces’ doing right? We took a look at that idea this week, exploring the impacts of a positive culture that embraces flexibility, diversity and philanthropy.

