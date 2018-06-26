Can AI tell what your salary should be based on your CV?

Irish start-up Opening.io partners with UK job site Vercida to launch the ‘first ever’ AI-driven job-match tool.

For those who know the exact next career move they want to make or exactly what they’re worth ahead of their next salary negotiation, job-hunting can be that bit easier.

On the other hand, those who want to change jobs but don’t know where to move to, or don’t know how much they can ask for, searching for the next job is tough.

The latter group of people may be in luck as UK jobs site Vercida has partnered with Irish start-up Opening.io in what they claim to be the world’s first job-matching service using artificial intelligence (AI).

The new arrangement means Vercida will be integrating Opening.io’s AI technology into its career website and using intuitive searching to help people find work that suits their skills and profile.

Not only will jobseekers now be able to see jobs that match the skills on their CV, but the AI service will even be able to give an average market salary for a CV based on the skills and experience readable within it.

Opening.io’s technology uses deep learning to understand both the skills and knowledge that candidates bring as well as the needs of the industries they may work in. It first reads a candidate’s CV to establish their experience, then whether they fit with any currently available vacancies.

Finally, it marries this up with what it already knows about different industries and opportunities to find the perfect match between a jobseeker and an employer.

The cognitive engine is built and trained on both CV and job data, as well as industry and sector-specific data.

Vercida CEO and founder Morgan Lobb said he expects this service to bring huge value to jobseekers. “Harnessing data science is an important next step for us in providing practical, usable and intelligent services for employers and jobseekers alike.”

Opening.io is an AI-powered, end-to-end candidate analysis engine generating key recruitment intelligence and automation. Its co-founder and CEO, Andreea Wade, said it was important that the company’s first project with a job board is one that promotes diversity.

“We have been very involved in promoting opportunities for all groups of society, so the topic and goal is very close to where we are as a company,” she said.