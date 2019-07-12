Are you interested in a career in cybersecurity?

This week in Careers, we heard about the skills you need to get into a cybersecurity role, the life of an upstream engineer and more.

One of our most popular stories in the Careers section this week came from Fidelity Investments’ Seán Feeney. Feeney, a senior cybersecurity engineer at the financial services giant, explained what a day in his role is like and the coding skills that have stood to him most.

The heightened interest in the field of cybersecurity is not surprising, nor is it likely to dampen any time soon. The industry is particularly dynamic given the rapid pace at which the global threat landscape is evolving, and this rapid pace of change also means that demand for professionals in this space is only growing.

How about you? Are you interested in career in cybersecurity? If so, check out our interview above.

However it wasn’t just cybersecurity we dealt with this week in the Careers section. We also got some valuable insights from Guro McCrea, senior director of EMEA solutions engineering at New Relic. McCrea explained how her career has taught her the extreme value of a positive company culture.

We also heard from Gill Haverty, an upstream engineer at MSD Biotech Dublin. Haverty explained how being reminded of the real-life impact of creating medicines brings a level of enrichment to her role that makes her career in the pharmaceutical industry all the more meaningful.

We also had a jobs announcement this week from Amsterdam-based cloud communications company MessageBird, which confirmed plans to expand its European operations by opening a Dublin office. It will take on 50 people over the next two years and initial hires will be concentrated in the areas of sales, customer success and customer support.

This follows on from last week’s revelation that Japanese pharma giant Takeda is set to take on 40 new recruits at a new facility at its site in Grange Castle, Dublin.

For more on any of these stories, check out the links above.

