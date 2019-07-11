Cloud communications platform MessageBird to hire 50 in Dublin

MessageBird will expand its European operations by opening a new office in Dublin.

Amsterdam-based cloud communications platform MessageBird will hire 50 people at a new European hub to be opened in Dublin. The company anticipates the roles will be filled in the next two years. Initial hires will be focused on sales, customer success and customer support positions.

“Businesses across Europe are looking to access cloud communications technology to create brand building customer experiences for their customers. As our enterprise customer base across Europe has more than doubled in the last 18 months, we’re excited to add additional resources in Dublin to meet this growing demand,” said Roberto Marzo, vice-president of sales strategy and business operations for MessageBird.

“Dublin’s thriving tech start-up scene and its highly skilled labour pool make it an ideal location for MessageBird to further spread its wings in Europe.”

Also on hand to celebrate the news was Mary Buckley, IDA Ireland’s executive director. Buckley commented: “International companies continue to be attracted to Ireland due to the ease of access to a talented workforce. Dublin is an internationally recognised technology hub where companies, including those like MessageBird, which are scaling their global operations at a rapid pace, can set up quickly and efficiently as they serve their expanding customer base internationally.”

The cloud firm was founded in 2011 and currently has almost 250 employees around the world in offices in Amsterdam, San Francisco, London, Hamburg, Sydney and Singapore.

MessageBird provides a platform for companies to communicate with their customers via VoIP, SMS, voice messaging and chat through its cloud-based APIs. It has more than 15,000 enterprises currently on its platform including brands such as Lufthansa Airlines, Hugo Boss, Rituals Cosmetics, Google, SAP, HelloFresh and Uber.

