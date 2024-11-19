Data literacy programme to upskill thousands of non-IT professionals

The data initiative is aimed at Irish employees looking to equip themselves with the digital skills needed to thrive in the modern working world.

Technology Ireland Digital Skillnet, in partnership with Microsoft and the Analytics Institute, has officially launched Data Smart, a data skills initiative aimed at non-IT and technology workers looking to upskill on their digital literacy.

Launched yesterday (18 November) at Microsoft’s office in Leopardstown, Dublin, the 12-week programme – which can be undertaken flexibly – is a combination of online tutorials and interactive workshops, designed to give non-technical employees the skills they need to tackle tasks in a digitalised workforce.

The initiative aims to upskill 10,000 people across the next three years and participants will develop skills in areas such as data collection and cleaning, data transformation and interpretation, data visualisation and storytelling, ethics, privacy, security, and data governance. Upon completion and in recognition of their achievement, participating professionals will receive a Data Smart foundation certificate from the Analytics Institute and Microsoft.

Maire Hunt, the network director of Technology Ireland Digital Skillnet, welcomed the news, citing the importance of undertaking broad-scale projects aimed at developing professionals in preparation for a digitally transformed working environment.

Microsoft Ireland’s head of future skilling, Dr Kevin Marshall, also commented, stating: “Microsoft Ireland is committed to providing upskilling opportunities for all. As organisations engage with the AI revolution, data analysis skills are fundamental.

“This initiative will equip individuals with crucial skills for effective data navigation and informed decision-making. We are pleased to collaborate with the Technology Ireland Digital Skillnet and the Analytics Institute on this important programme.”

Open to employees based in the Republic of Ireland, interested professionals can find more information on the Technology Ireland Digital Skillnet page.

Earlier this year, Skillnet Ireland was ranked first in the world for best practice in upskilling initiatives for enterprise, according to a report issued by the European Commission.

