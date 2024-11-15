Could reverse mentoring bring out the best in your workforce?

The idea that wisdom and knowledge is a linear experience is outdated, so here’s how to create a culture of reverse mentoring.

Mentoring, when it is properly implemented, can give an organisation an edge when it comes to creating a strong, clued in and proactive company culture. When we think of mentoring, the majority of us likely envision the traditional structure, wherein a qualified, typically older employee with more work and life experience, shares their knowledge and stories with a younger colleague who may be new to the company or industry.

While this system has many merits and is undoubtedly a crucial step in the development, training and assimilation of new and existing hires, organisations can also benefit greatly from considering alternative models. Namely, reverse mentoring, that is where a junior member of staff mentors a more senior colleague.

If you are interested in establishing a robust workplace mentorship programme, but don’t fully understand the benefits of reverse mentoring, then read on.

Bridging the generational divide

When it comes to the different workplace generations, there are five in play currently, it is fair to say that there is somewhat of a gap when it comes to understanding and tolerance. Every generation, from the Greatest Generation to Gen Z thinks that they had or have it the hardest and that their attitudes towards work are the right ones.

By encouraging reverse mentoring and enabling younger co-workers to share their skills with their peers, employees are more likely to find common ground and form bonds naturally. It also means that older or less technically skilled employees will have the opportunity to upskill in a friendly, low-pressure environment.

Reverse mentoring can break down stereotypes and encourage employees to be more critical of making assumptions about others, leading to a workplace that prioritises inclusion, tolerance and collaboration.

Encouraging DEI

For women, people of colour, older people, the disabled, LGBTQIA individuals and other minority groups, it can sometimes feel like, as soon as you break the glass ceiling, someone races ahead and constructs a new one. Because minority groups are typically underrepresented in leadership positions and are therefore not widely considered as mentors, they can often miss out on opportunities to upskill themselves, in areas that are often crucial to future leadership.

Reverse mentoring ensures that people from all walks of life have the chance to not only share their experience and ideas, but to present themselves as capable, determined and knowledgeable, despite their age, experience or level of seniority.

Additionally, reverse mentoring can empower minority groups in the workplace to recognise their own talents and may encourage them to consider becoming a mentor themselves down the line. It can be a domino effect, wherein one person holds the door open for the next person coming through.

Identifying future leaders

With leadership in mind, reverse mentoring enables organisations to better identify and cultivate leadership qualities in people who otherwise may have gone unnoticed. By working closely with senior members of staff, employees can showcase their abilities and gain valuable one-on-one time with people who may in turn choose to mentor them, or who add significantly to their professional network.

It is also worth noting that not everyone thinks or behaves the same way in the workplace. While some are outspoken and eager to engage, others may be quiet and hesitant to share their ideas, due to a lack of confidence, people skills or having a quieter personality.

Reverse mentoring offers a space for less vocal employees to impart some wisdom and show that they have much to contribute, naturally building up their interpersonal skills and giving them the opportunity to engage positively with upper management. As with most careers, if you want to progress you need to be on your employer’s radar in a positive way.

Building a culture of learning

Company culture comes from the top down, therefore if employees in higher positions don’t see the value in mentorship and continuous learning, then it is likely that people in less senior roles will view it the same way. Reverse mentorship is a sign that an organisation is committed to upskilling employees at all levels and that it truly appreciates and promotes individual talents.

It shows that hierarchies and traditional methods, while being effective, also change with the times. Companies that embrace this style of mentoring, alongside the standard practices, can create a working environment that prioritises personal and collaborative development, peer compatibility and inclusion.

So, do you think your organisation could benefit from implementing a reverse mentoring programme?

