How will AI, DEI and salary dictate Ireland’s tech landscape in 2025?

IT Search’s report has indicated how the Irish technology space is likely to change in response to advanced digitalisation, increased automation and employee expectations.

Despite mass global challenges, such as continued conflict, the threat of AI-related job loss, renewed fears regarding cybersecurity and a potential skills gap, Ireland’s technology sector performed well throughout 2024. This is according to IT Search’s Salary and Market Trends Report 2025.

Home to 2,200 tech start-ups that employ about 55,000 people, Ireland is well positioned as a European leader in the sector, with this latest report showing some key trends emerging.

To gather data for the report, the hiring platform surveyed 376 Ireland-based technology experts, ranging in levels of seniority and the majority from the Dublin region, in a wide spectrum of careers, such as software development, cloud infrastructure and project management. A high percentage (43pc) of contributors had also changed jobs in the last 12 months and could therefore offer a unique perspective on the trends that motivated the move.

Factors such as the further adoption of AI, the demand for increased commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) measures and improved culture were identified as largely dictating the future of the Irish technology sector, as we move into 2025.

AI takeover

Much has been said about AI’s potential to both eliminate and create new job opportunities and unsurprisingly, for the respondents of the survey, it is a key priority as they prepare to enter into the new working year. Nearly 40pc stated that in the last 12 months alone their organisation had implemented AI technologies, with an additional 19pc explaining that their company plans to do so in the next 12 months.

Almost half (49pc) are of the opinion that this will increase job opportunities for professionals in the technology sector, while 22pc believe there will be no impact whatsoever and 27pc fear that AI will likely negatively impact job opportunities over the next two years.

Undoubtedly, there are serious concerns when it comes to the widespread use of AI technologies in the workplace. From issues of ownership and authenticity, to the cost of new systems and the natural resistance to change, employees and organisations face significant challenges when it comes to introducing AI on a broad scale.

Of the respondents, almost 30pc revealed that they are not confident in their ability to make proper use of new AI technologies, citing a lack of skill in this area. One-third of employees stated that they have serious concerns about AI privacy and the lack of regulation currently in effect.

The report noted that, in respect to Ireland’s reputation as a technological hub in Europe, the AI market is likely to expand significantly over the next two years, with a 20-25pc year-on-year increase in AI job listings predicted, potentially contributing €48bn to the economy.

Additionally, with the growing skills gap and the demand for highly skilled technology experts in mind, there will likely be more opportunities for employees qualified in niche areas, for example AIOps, MLOps and scalability.

Building inclusivity and culture

On average, people are living far longer than they used to and with advances in healthcare, as well as greater flexibility within working models, employees are staying part of the workforce long after the standard retirement age. It has been theorised that we spend at least one-third of our lives, some 90,000 hours, at work, so it makes sense that culture building would be a top priority.

As indicated by the report, many companies are failing to meet employee expectations when it comes to a commitment to DEI and other culture building measures. For example, while 36pc of responding professionals stated that their organisation’s DEI efforts fell into the excellent category, nearly half (48pc) revealed that they don’t know if their place of work even has specific DEI recruitment policies.

It did show however, that with the further implementation of technology in the workforce, if organisations can align diversity hiring with the introduction of AI systems, then 25-30pc of positions in the AI sector will be held by women.

Salary expectations also arose as an issue that is going to affect Ireland’s technology sector in 2025, with 52pc of responding professionals stating that they expect a salary increase in the next six months, 81pc of whom will seek alternative employment if this expectation is not met.

Other culture-building factors that are of great importance to responding employees in the tech sector included a healthy work/life balance, career progression and job security.

