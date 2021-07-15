Deliveroo announces ‘hybrid cloud canteen’ for ravenous remote workers

Deliveroo’s new initiative, which allows workers to charge meals to company’s expenses, was designed with a remote working future in mind.

Food delivery company Deliveroo has announced the creation of a ‘hybrid cloud canteen’ which will allow businesses to pay for remote workers’ meals.

The initiative was announced today (15 July) by Deliveroo for Business, the corporate arm of Deliveroo, as a way for the company to meet the needs of those adapting to new models of work, such as hybrid-working and remote-working.

Deliveroo clients will be able to use the cloud canteen to provide subsidised or free meals to their employees as required.

Businesses will only pay for what they need based on office capacity on a given day, thus cutting down on food waste and contributing to decreasing carbon emissions.

Each order made by employees using this service can be assigned a project code to give managers full visibility. All orders will be billed back to the business in one simple monthly invoice.

Ordering rules, such as delivery addresses, hours in which food can be delivered and spending limits, can also be implemented.

A catering option will allow businesses to avail of professional catering services via the app for team events.

Paddy Quinlan, senior regional manager at Deliveroo Ireland, said: “It has been 16 months of huge change in so many aspects of life. But one of the things that has remained constant is our love of food and the capacity that people have to break bread and find togetherness in that. Adapting to new ways of working brought about by the restrictions during the pandemic has been really interesting for all of us at Deliveroo. We’re very pleased to be able to help people continue to embrace this way of life, which has proven to be so popular.”

Deliveroo for Business has about 15,000 clients worldwide, who use the service to cater events from team lunches to corporate meetings.

Clients can also purchase Deliveroo gift cards for team rewards, as well as free employee subscriptions with the company’s Plus for Business program.