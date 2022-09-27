74pc of leaders say people are key to digital transformation, survey finds

Dell Technologies’ survey of Irish business leaders suggests that a people-first approach is needed to maintain the pace of digital transformation.

Irish businesses see people as their most important asset when it comes to driving digital transformation. That’s according to new research from Dell Technologies, which surveyed 200 Irish business and IT leaders.

Almost three-quarters (74pc) of leaders said that people are the key to influencing digital transformation for the better. But the research suggests that leaders must be mindful of workers’ needs during this period of unprecedented change post-Covid.

After two years of accelerated digital transformation, half of the IT leaders in Ireland surveyed said their organisation knows what it takes to digitally transform a workforce. However, after such rapid change, many employees are now facing a challenge to keep up the pace.

‘While businesses need breakthrough technologies to transform, harnessing the potential of that technology relies on an engaged and innovative workforce’

– JASON WARD

The majority of leaders (80pc) believe their organisations underestimate how to engage with their people properly when planning digital transformation programmes.

Almost half of those surveyed (49pc) expressed concerns that they would fall behind with technology due to a lack of vision by senior authority figures in the workplace on how to leverage emerging tech to their advantage.

As well as these concerns, the survey also highlighted that despite two years of remote and hybrid working, many (60pc) of respondents are not enjoying a better work-life balance. As a result, more than half of business leaders (52pc) believe their staff are wrestling with burnout or poor mental health that could be impacting their work.

“While businesses need breakthrough technologies to transform, harnessing the potential of that technology relies on an engaged and innovative workforce,” said Jason Ward, VP and managing director of Dell Technologies Ireland.

“We’ve all seen how employees working remotely and now in a hybrid format have been crucial in driving businesses’ momentum in the progress towards digital transformation. This momentum might be lost if organisations fail to recognise their people’s drive for change and to build on the progress made,” he cautioned.

Ward advised business leaders to take a three-pronged approach to tackle this.

“First, provide employees with consistent and safe work experiences, not defined by where they work. Second, help boost productivity by augmenting human capabilities with technology tools that allow employees to focus on what they do best. Lastly, inspiring employees through an empathic culture and authentic leadership.”

The research was published to coincide with Dell Technologies Forum in Dublin today (27 September).

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.