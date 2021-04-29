€5m fund to help build Ireland’s network of remote working hubs

The Connected Hubs Fund will support the development of hot desks, office spaces, electric car charging points, upgrades to disability access and more.

The Government has announced a €5m fund to develop Ireland’s first National Hub Network for remote working. The Connected Hubs Fund is part of Our Rural Future, a five-year strategy announced by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, TD, last month.

Today’s (29 April) announcement comes from Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, TD, who said she is determined “that we do not let the opportunities posed by remote working to slip from our grasp”.

Available funding will support the development of hot desks, office spaces and meeting rooms as well as electric car charging points, upgrades to disability access and improved IT facilities. It will also help make existing hubs more compliant with physical distancing guidelines.

The nationwide network of hubs will be accessible through an app with a booking platform. Humphreys said that the Connected Hubs Fund will make these hubs bigger and more accessible, providing better experiences for workers and students.

Her department has already identified more than 400 remote working hubs across the country and is working to map and survey the services each one offers.

“Hubs provide the perfect opportunity for people to embrace blended working,” she said. “And by encouraging people to avail of a hot desk or office space in their nearby hub, the local economy also benefits.”

The Government is also developing new hubs through the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, among other schemes.

The Connected Hubs Fund will offer grants between €10,000 and €250,000 for projects that will expand exiting remote working infrastructure, install privacy booths in existing hubs, make energy efficiency upgrades, run marketing campaigns to promote using the hubs and more.

“Over the past 12 months, so many of us have experienced the benefits of remote working – reduced commutes, more time spent with your family, increased footfall in towns, a lower carbon footprint,” said Humphreys. “As we emerge from this pandemic, the Government is determined to make remote working a permanent reality for thousands of people.”