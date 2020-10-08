Government marks milestone in National Broadband Plan

The first 50 of 200 broadband connection points set to be rolled out by the end of the year have been connected, bringing broadband to rural communities in Donegal, Kerry Mayo, Galway and Cork.

Today (8 October), the Government announced that it has reached “a major milestone” in the National Broadband Plan (NBP), as the first group of broadband connection points (BCPs) have been connected under the plan.

BCPs are among the first premises to be connected under the NBP and are located in some of the most isolated and rural communities in the country, including islands off the coast of Donegal, Kerry, Mayo, Galway and Cork.

The announcement was made by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, TD, and Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan TD.

The ministers joined Vodafone Ireland chief executive Anne O’Leary and executive chair of National Broadband Ireland (NBI), David McCourt, at Glenasmole Community Centre in Dublin to make the announcement.

Progress in the National Broadband Plan

Glenasmole Community Centre is one of the first 50 BCPs that are now connected as part of the wider BCP roll-out which will see more than 200 public access points connected before the end of 2020 in addition to 75 school BCPs.

Further installations are planned for next year, to bring the total number of connected public access points to 300 in 2021.

Announcing the initiative, Humphreys said: “The launch of the first of the broadband connection points under the Connected Communities initiative represents an investment in rural futures and recognises the contribution that rural Ireland makes to the culture, innovation and economy of our country.

“More than 50 locations have already been connected by Vodafone Ireland and NBI, with more sites to be installed each week from now until the end of the year and beyond. The Covid-19 crisis has shown the value of digital technology in enabling workers, businesses and families to stay connected and in touch with each other.”

Ryan described the NBP as “one of the most important capital investments in the history of the State.”

He said: “We have seen in recent months how important it has been for all of us to stay connected, and the opportunities digitisation can bring. The Government’s investment in the National Broadband Plan will allow rural communities and households to share those benefits and address the digital divide.”