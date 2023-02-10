Planning ahead: How these employers will grow and retain talent this year

As we well and truly settle into 2023, Fidelity Investments, PwC and Workhuman have shared their plans to engage with tech talent.

While several major tech firms have announced layoffs over the last number of months, many companies are still crying out for tech talent.

Looking ahead with optimism, we wanted to find out from a few firms what kind of plans they have for the year ahead when it comes to talent attraction and retention.

We wanted to get an insight into what their employee experience looks like, their thoughts on the future of work and the kind of candidates they’re looking for in 2023.

Fidelity Investments

Financial services software company Fidelity Investments is on the hunt for experienced software engineers in many areas such as cloud, data, front and back end as well as full stack.

Its ideal candidates would have some level of comfort in large, complex environments and preferably some competency in multiple programming languages.

“Most importantly though, we are looking for curiosity and a growth mindset. Individuals who are able to adapt to new technologies quickly, as well as those with a strong capacity for learning do well at Fidelity,” a spokesperson told SiliconRepublic.com.

“A growth mindset is important in a technology career because the field is constantly evolving and changing. Those with a growth mindset are open to learning new things, adapting to new technologies, and taking on challenges in order to grow and improve their skills.

“In a rapidly changing industry like technology, having a growth mindset is essential for staying ahead of the curve and staying competitive in the job market. Additionally, a growth mindset is essential for fostering creativity and innovation, which are key to success in the tech industry.”

PwC

Professional services firm PwC has Irish offices in Wexford, Kilkenny, Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford. The company is often looking for professionals in the area of cloud security, cybersecurity and data analytics.

When it comes to engaging with talent, PwC recently launched its people value proposition, which aims to give employees flexibility with how they work and help them achieve better work-life balance.

“Our mantra is: ‘If it works for you, your team and your client, then it works for us’. This flexible way of working not only allows our people to determine when, where and how they work together to best deliver and solve problems, but also supports in-person connections, learning and innovation,” a spokesperson said.

As part of its policy, the company has a range of supports and resources to help its employees such as leave for parents, pregnancy loss, fertility and domestic abuse. It also offers employees the opportunity to work for up to 20 days abroad per year.

“As we transition to 2023, our people will continue to experience a blend of face-to-face and virtual working through our hybrid model and we will maintain our focus on making flexible working the reality for all our people.”

Workhuman

As part of its €2.8m investment in Dublin, Workhuman has expanded its physical footprint by approximately 15,000 sq ft with a brand-new facility. In addition to more physical space, the company said it has revamped its in-office perks to prioritise its employees’ professional success, health and emotional wellbeing.

Jess Klay, VP of global workplace experience design, said the company needs to earn its employees’ commute like never before.

“Our goal is to flip the office expectation on its head and create a more dynamic mix of space that people can’t replicate at home. Designing our new headquarters for flexibility, productivity, safety and to inspire community,” she said.

“It’s about finding the right mix of spaces and technologies so that when people come into the office, the space they need is available and they can pick how best to work. The new way of working is making the workplace a destination, not an office.”

Klay added the company’s hybrid world is focused on fun, fitness, food, family, flexibility and functionality, “no matter where they work.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.