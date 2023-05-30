Junior engineering jobs the hardest to fill, says Irish Indeed data

Python developer, front end developer and various senior level engineering positions also featured on the list of jobs that were hard to fill.

According to data from jobs website Indeed, junior engineering jobs are the most difficult to fill. Indeed examined job postings on its website from 1 January to 30 April of this year to analyse which postings remained open for longer than two months.

It found that more than two thirds (67pc) of junior engineering positions remained open for more than 60 days.

Other engineering positions that were difficult to fill were mechanical and electrical project engineer, senior design engineer, senior project engineer and resident engineer.

Damien Owens, the director general of the representative body Engineers Ireland, has previously warned of the consequences of an engineering skills shortage.

He said that everything from construction to medical devices could be adversely impacted by Ireland’s lack of engineers and recommended a heavy focus on apprenticeships to encourage young people into engineering careers.

There are a couple of initiatives in Ireland targeting young engineers to support them as they learn. There are a number of apprenticeships around the country, as well as a programme by Munster Technological University that has been designed to give students a chance to gain hands-on experience in the field by interning with companies.

It is not just engineering jobs that Indeed data found to be difficult to fill. The skills shortage in other areas of tech was also apparent in the results.

Python developer was the third most difficult job to fill, while front end developer also featured on the list.

Jack Kennedy, senior economist at Indeed, was able to put a positive spin on the findings for jobseekers.

“This is good news for jobseekers in these professions, or someone looking to break into a new industry, as they will be in a good position to negotiate a better salary,” he said.

“Longer term, however, employers and policy makers will need to examine talent pipelines and find ways to address the persistent barriers to recruitment in the industries most affected.”

He also pointed out that many of the roles that featured on the list are “highly specialised and require extensive training or experience, which in itself can narrow the candidate pool”.

