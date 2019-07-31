Which EU countries offer the best software development workforces?

New research from AI start-up Diffbot ranks Ireland as fourth in the EU for its software development workforce.

Given the ongoing digital revolution and preparation for jobs of the future, global demand for employees with data skills continues to increase every day. Thankfully, AI start-up Diffbot has given us a clear picture of where those employees with the best knowledge can be found.

Employing one of its signature tools, the Diffbot Knowledge Graph, the team took a deep dive into the 2.5m records of identified skills on the web. The results offer a valuable breakdown of the EU locations in terms of their overall developer talent.

According to the report, the most highly trained and well-equipped workforces in the EU for software companies seeking to hire are:

Sweden Netherlands United Kingdom Ireland Finland Denmark Belgium France Italy Portugal

Ireland secured a ranking of fourth place on the top 10 list. However, when it came to per capita, it jumped to an impressive first place for software development and cloud computing, and to second place for machine learning.

Aside from advising companies within and beyond the EU on where to look for their next overseas recruits, Diffbot also used its report to highlight the current status of tech gender gaps within these countries.

Ireland’s gender split came out as commendable, in first place for both software development and cloud computing, and in second for machine learning. Despite a reassuring ratio close to 50:50 for men and women in these fields, it dropped to fourth place for data science and came last in the EU for AI.

Overall, Diffbot’s report shows that EU countries are a valuable resource for data skills and development talent, but it seems more needs to be achieved to overcome gender gaps in their workforces.

Explore Diffbot’s findings and read the report in full here.