Tech companies begin reporting their gender pay gaps in Ireland

Amazon, Google and HubSpot all said they are doing more to encourage women into leadership and STEM roles to narrow any pay gaps.

Since 1 December, it has been mandatory for companies in Ireland with 250 or more employees to begin reporting their gender pay gaps.

This involves comparing the difference in average pay and bonuses of all men and women working across an organisation, and is not about equal pay for the same role.

Several big names in tech have already begun sharing their first reports under the new rules.

Amazon

Amazon’s Ireland gender pay gap report was published on 15 December.

It outlined the gaps at four of the company’s Irish entities – Amazon Ireland Support Services, Amazon Data Services, the Amazon Development Centre and the Irish branch of AWS EMEA. The mean gender pay gap for these entities ranges between 4.3pc and 19.7pc.

The largest gap is at Amazon Development Centre, while the smallest gap is at Amazon Data Services.

Amazon said that the main driver of wage gaps in favour of men is the lack of women in tech and leadership-focused roles. It said it is taking measures to improve this disparity, with outreach activities to get more girls and women into STEM.

Google

Google Ireland’s gender pay gap report accounted for two Irish legal entities, Google Ireland Limited and Google Cloud EMEA Limited.

The mean hourly pay gap across all staff at Google Ireland stands at 5pc, while the mean bonus gap is 14pc.

The company said that the gaps it has been seeing “have been, and continue to be driven, by a lack of representation of women in senior leadership and technical roles”. It added that this is not unusual in the tech industry, “but is being recognised and addressed”.

For Google Cloud EMEA, the mean gender pay gap stands at 27pc in favour of women, while the median is 23pc in favour of men.

The mean bonus gap is 73pc in favour of women, while the median bonus gap is 32pc in favour of men.

Like Amazon, Google outlined some of the D&I initiatives it runs across its business to encourage more women into tech careers and leadership roles.

It said its first year of reporting the gender pay gap in Ireland gave it an opportunity “to take stock” and see what could be done better to ensure equality for all workers.

HubSpot

HubSpot Ireland’s gender pay gap report outlined a mean gender pay gap across all employees of 23pc, while the median is 19.3pc.

The mean bonus gap is 41.9pc, with the median bonus gap at 42.5pc.

The reasons HubSpot gave for its gender pay gap was, like Google and Amazon, a lack of representation of women in certain departments and roles.

For example, the company said that just 19.3pc of the roles in its engineering department are held by women. This is the company’s second largest department in Ireland.

Only 32pc of its highest paying roles overall in Ireland are held by women. The company acknowledged it needs to do more to “attract new top female talent”.

