Why passion is crucial for a job in precision medicine

At Genomics Medicine Ireland, we learned why being passionate is a priority in potential new hires.

Are you looking for a job in the life sciences sector, but finding it hard to prepare for applications and interviews? We spoke to different team members at Genomics Medicine Ireland in Dublin to get their advice and to learn what working life is like at the company.

Director of patient advocacy and community engagement, Abby Langtry, discussed the company’s focus on precision medicine, through which it is aiming “to find better drug treatments for conditions that currently are not successfully treated”.

“The work that GMI is currently doing is vitally important to alter the face of healthcare in the future,” she said.

We also talked to Laura Braiden from the recruitment team at Genomics Medicine Ireland. Braiden let us in on what she looks out for most in new hires. “For me, a candidate that’s passionate about the business, who has done their research, always stands out,” she said.

This is critical, she added, because the company is “in a very specialised market”, and so it is beneficial if the person applying for a role is “really well prepared”.

Working life

In terms of working life at Genomics Medicine Ireland, web developer Khaya Khumalo discussed the “dedicated, hard-working people” around him and the “positive energy” that he has experienced at the company.

All of this, he explained, leads to a “positive outlook and an open workspace” where “you can walk over to anyone and ask a few questions”.

For anyone looking to apply for a role at Genomics Medicine Ireland, Braiden advised taking a look at the careers section of the company’s website. “We have the opportunity to work in a space to improve lives and change the face of medicine, so we’re always looking for somebody who’s going to be passionate about that mission,” she said.