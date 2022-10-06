Irish start-up Gigable partners with Weavr to get gig workers paid faster

Gigable said the partnership will give gig workers real-time control of their finances through its platform.

Dublin-founded start-up Gigable has teamed up with embedded finance specialist Weavr to enhance its payment infrastructure for gig workers.

The partnership aims to reduce the time that gig workers wait to receive their earnings, while giving them real-time control of their finances.

Gigable is a gig economy marketplace app for workers primarily in the delivery and restaurant space, with around 34,000 members in Ireland and the UK. It connects businesses with independent workers such as delivery drivers, who can accept jobs, send invoices, communicate and receive payments through the platform.

Gigable says it offers workers full shifts as opposed to ad-hoc jobs, with the goal of giving them more confidence to work independently.

By partnering with Weavr, Gigable said gig workers will be able to plan, manage and spend their earnings from the platform. It will also allow workers to set up a dedicated account for savings to set a portion of earnings aside.

Gigable recently conducted a survey of a segment of active freelance gig workers on the platform. The start-up said quicker access to earnings and payments was one of the main requests from gig workers, when asked how to improve their experience when dealing with merchants.

Gigable founder and CEO John Ryan said the new partnership supports its mission of being a “freelancer-first platform”.

“Our goal at Gigable is for workers to have complete financial independence, have immediate access to earnings and the ability to control their finances with saving options,” Ryan said.

“This partnership will also offer a new and unique ability for partner merchants to accept payments through Gigable as we strive to advance batching systems, and increase speed and convenience for paying workers.”

Ryan said the current cost of living crisis means more people are turning to the gig economy as their income is “no longer covering their expenses”. The Gigable survey found that more than 70pc of the platform’s members use gig work to supplement their income.

London-headquartered Weavr was founded in 2018 and aims to let digital businesses easily embed financial services into their applications.

“Businesses like Gigable show the world how much of a game changer embedded finance can be – how value-creating it is to integrate financial services into the digital applications we depend on to live our lives,” said Weavr co-founder and CEO Alex Mifsud

In February, Gigable partnered with European insurance and benefits platform Collective Benefits to offer its members paid leave cover.

