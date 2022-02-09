New guide aims to help SMEs navigate remote working challenges

The guide was created by Grow Remote with the help of remote-first companies such as Flipdish, Nearform and Glofox.

Irish-founded remote working non-profit Grow Remote has introduced a one-stop-shop resource book aimed at helping SMEs transition to remote working.

The Remote Playbook for SMEs was created by the non-profit together with some of Ireland’s leading remote-first employers. Flipdish, Nearform, Axonista, Glofox, Zyte and Boundless all contributed to the book, which contains case studies and tips on how businesses can get the best out of remote working.

The guide also received support from Chambers Ireland and Western Development Commission.

According to Grow Remote employers lead Joanne Mangan, the new resource has taken a whole-business approach in order to advise employers and employees alike.

“From the first steps towards developing a remote working policy to guidance on sustaining a great culture with loyal, productive employees, the Remote Playbook for SMEs can help any business of any size to unlock the proven benefits of remote working.”

The topics covered by the guide include attracting remote talent, recruiting remotely, onboarding remote workers and building a good company culture with an effective communication strategy that includes remote staff.

Mangan acknowledged that implementing a remote working strategy “can be challenging” and, with this in mind, the guide includes “real-world advice, examples and tools for any business, whether a start-up or a long-established company,” she added.

Grow Remote has long advocated for remote working practices among its international network. “We always say: remote working is good for people, for profit and for planet: the research on remote working backs that up,” Mangan said.

The guide is intended to help Irish SMEs create a carefully structured remote working policy inspired by other companies, such as Irish unicorn Flipdish.

Grow Remote’s partners include major tech companies like Glofox, HubSpot, eBay and Shopify. Last year, the organisation contributed to an advisory panel set up to raise awareness around remote working in Ireland.

It has also partnered with the company behind the National Broadband Plan as part of its effort to encourage people in rural communities to work remotely.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.