IBAT College to offer unemployed people a free cybersecurity course

Business-focused IBAT College has received Government funding to provide a free Springboard+ cybersecurity course in September 2021.

IBAT College Dublin has secured funding from the Government to provide its cybersecurity for managers course for free to people who are not working and are looking for a different career path in Ireland.

The course is being run under the Springboard+ 2021 higher education and upskilling programme and is one of 294 courses approved for funding across 34 providers.

To qualify for a free Springboard+ course, potential students must be unemployed, actively seeking work and available to take up work. For those already employed, course fees are subsidised up to 90pc for courses at levels 7, 8 and 9 on the National Framework of Qualifications.

Joe Gorey, principal at IBAT College Dublin, said it had received approval for 35 fully funded places on the cybersecurity course.

“This certificate will furnish managers across multiple disciplines with the awareness and level of expertise required to help identify potential [cybersecurity] weaknesses, act quickly in the event of an attack or system being compromised and how to deal with the aftermath of such an event.

“Cybersecurity is very much a hot topic as can be seen in the amount of media coverage around the world and is vital in ensuring the smooth running of everything from a range of industries, through defence, to banking and online shopping.”

There is currently a cybersecurity skills shortage in Ireland and around the world. Security issues during the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent HSE cyberattack have further highlighted the need for qualified professionals in this area.

IBAT College, which is an enterprise-focused third-level institution, currently has three complementary cyber courses: the 12-week online diploma in cyber and digital security, the 10-month online cyber professional course, and the online diploma in CompTIA Security+.

The first intake of students receiving the funding for the cybersecurity for managers course will be in September 2021 and funds will be provided on a first come, first served basis.