NoCo expands workspace network to 350 locations around Ireland

As remote working looks set to stay, the company has teamed up with NACEC to offer access to Enterprise Ireland-supported centres around the country.

Hybrid workspace network NoCo is expanding its services to reach more than 350 locations across Ireland.

The workspace provider launched last year to meet increasing demand for remote and flexible working spaces. It is now teaming up with the National Association of Community Enterprises (NACEC) to add around 250 centres and hubs to the NoCo network.

NoCo members can already access more than 100 remote working locations across Ireland, and so this deal brings that figure to more than 350 locations.

NACEC, which is supported by Enterprise Ireland, was founded in 2008 to develop the interests of community enterprise on a national scale. It represents a network of spaces for entrepreneurs, start-ups, scaling companies and SMEs.

The new partnership comes at a time when companies are re-evaluating the role of office spaces, with some workers expected to return on a full-time or hybrid basis while others remain remote.

A recent Ibec survey found that 81pc of workers expect some form of a hybrid working model at their companies where there’s a mix of days in and out of the office.

“As the return to workplaces approaches, it’s important that all employers consider long-term hybrid workspace network options for their staff,” said Frankie McSwiney, co-founder of NoCo.

Rural expansion

Since it launched its first hub in Swords last year, NoCo has partnered with many office space providers including Huckletree and Republic of Work. It has expanded its network beyond Dublin and its commuter towns to include locations in Kerry, Cork, Monaghan and Laois.

Gary O’Meara, co-founder and chair of NACEC, said that the availability of remote working spaces has the potential to bring economic, social and environmental benefits to communities right across Ireland.

“Talent will vote with their feet and companies like NoCo will grow this pipeline of talent into local communities through their ever-expanding partnership of hub locations. At NACEC, we are committed to helping our member network; partnering with NoCo is one of the many ways we actively support our members to sustain and drive their local tenant bases.”

Earlier this year, the Government made plans to encourage more people to work from rural areas in Ireland for the benefit of local communities. Such a plan would require adequate working spaces and investments in infrastructure.

Mark Christal, regional and entrepreneurship divisional manager at Enterprise Ireland, said that enterprise centres are an essential element of the start-up ecosystem, providing “space, connectivity, mentoring and support” to start-up founders and teams in every county.

“As part of our ‘powering the regions’ strategy, Enterprise Ireland is committed to delivering a remote working action plan and we welcome this partnership which will benefit enterprises in communities right across the country,” he added.

NoCo members include companies such as telecoms firm Welltel and legal solutions provider Johnson Hana. The company is also eyeing an expansion into the UK and Europe by the end of this year.