Tantalised at the thought of a tech career? Read on

If you’ve been thinking of taking a chance on a career in tech, you’re in luck as there’s tons of opportunities out there.

According to a recent index report from jobs website IrishJobs.ie, job vacancies in the IT sector are continuing to rise. So if you’ve been thinking about looking for a job in the tech industry, now is a great time.

Whether you are a tentative techie taking the plunge or a recent graduate looking to upskill, there are lots of free courses available. Tech newbies can check out Microsoft Ireland and Fastrack to IT’s StepIn2Tech course. The free digital skills programme can be done from home and it includes courses in productivity, coding, infrastructure, cloud and design.

And for anyone who feels confident enough to go for their dream tech job, Hays’ James Milligan gave us five practical tips for acing a technical interview.

If you’re on the hunt, we reported on a number of job announcements in the sci-tech sector this past week. Sports-tech company Strava is hiring for its new Dublin office, a new manufacturing site in Shannon will hire up to 100 tech workers, software firm Notion revealed plans for its new EMEA HQ in Dublin, and Bausch & Lomb is expanding in Waterford.

Contract research organisation Charles River today (23 July) also announced its plans to expand its batch-testing capabilities in Ballina, Co Mayo, as part of its partnership with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca. The expansion will create 90 new jobs over the next three years.

Also this week, we’ve seen a lot on the topic of relocation, which continues to pique our interest as remote working is on the rise.

The Government announced its plans to invest €8.8m in remote working projects across Ireland as part of its five-year strategy focusing on enabling remote working, revitalising town centres and rolling out broadband for rural areas.

Meanwhile, Sachi Gowda of the Aon Centre for Innovation and Analytics told us about his relocation from Bangalore – “the Silicon Valley of India” – to Singapore and the biggest differences between the two locations.