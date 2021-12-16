10 most in-demand tech jobs for 2022

As 2021 draws to a close, Hays’ James Milligan gives his predictions for the 10 hottest jobs in tech next year.

We are seeing digital transformation in organisations at an unprecedented rate. The events of the last two years have completely changed how businesses interact with their customers and each other, with much of the workforce requiring enhanced digital skills than at the start of 2020.

It’s no surprise then that the most in-demand tech jobs for 2022 are enablers of that accelerated digital transformation. This list of jobs is based on data from global hiring trends in Q4 of 2021 and the insights from Hays’ clients on what their anticipated requirements are going into 2022.

What’s new in 2022?

The biggest difference this year is the jobs at the top of our list. While in previous years, the most sought-after candidates tended to be in roles that required greater technical knowledge, we’re now seeing a return to the desire for people who can deliver change to a business as their digital transformation programmes continue.

Project managers are responsible for the delivery of that change, as well as scoping out what it might look like. It’s absolutely critical that these people are able to work within agile frameworks, since this is where the demand is and where we expect it to continue to be.

How can this be supported? Of course, organisations will still rely on the developers who can build the applications that the customers and employees are utilising. They’ll then require individuals who can use the data that is being gathered from those applications and offer any insights to help the business. There continues to be a demand for data engineers and analysts in this space.

Meanwhile, we’re seeing that the DevOps methodology is well and truly established in organisations now. There has been significant investment in this since the start of the pandemic, and it’s no surprise to see that DevOps engineers are still so highly sought after.

Once the applications have been built and the data has been extracted and analysed, companies need to ensure that they’re secure. In 2021 we saw engineers and architects in cybersecurity at the top of our list and, though they’re ranked lower this time, they’re no less important to a business’s growth and success. The increase in the number of people working remotely, digital transactions and the amount of available data means that organisations must keep on top of security.

Top 10 most in-demand tech jobs for 2022

Project manager Business analyst Java developer .Net developer Data analyst Data engineer DevOps engineer Data scientist Product owner Security engineer

By James Milligan

James Milligan is global head of technology at Hays.

