Python named most in-demand coding language for 2022

According to an analysis of job postings by CodingNomads, demand for Python has surpassed Java and C.

Python has been ranked as the most in-demand coding language for 2022 by CodingNomads, which analysed thousands of job postings in the US and Europe.

CodingNomads is a California-headquartered group that runs online software development skills bootcamps and courses for a global student base.

Its analysis of the most in-demand coding languages saw Python take first place overall, followed by Java and JavaScript. While results suggested that demand for C, C++ and C# was not as strong, there was still some demand evident.

“While Python has been around for decades, the demand for Python skills in 2022 will continue growing exponentially thanks to its use in the booming industries of data science, machine learning and AI,” said CodingNomads’ co-founder and lead instructor, Ryan Desmond.

“In addition, Python is considered one of the easiest, most powerful and most versatile languages to learn, making it popular amongst companies, developers and aspiring developers.”

Python surpassed Java in 2021 to become the most in-demand programming language for jobs in the US, Desmond added. But while Python came top in the US, Java was still the most in-demand programming language based on European job ads.

Python is also the most popular language on the TIOBE Index for December 2021, ahead of C in second place and Java in third. The TIOBE Programming Community Index is an indicator of the popularity of computer programming languages based on the number of skilled professionals, courses and third-party vendors.

“It’s clear that Python is an extremely useful and beloved language, and is here to stay for decades more to come,” Desmond said.

Last year, a report from freelancing site Upwork revealed that Python was one of the top 15 highest-paying programming languages on its platform. Others included Java, JavaScript, C, Golang, Excel VBA, Kotlin and Swift.

