These are the top workplace and recruitment trends for 2022

Ahead of the new year, we heard from several tech employers to find out about their recruitment plans for 2022.

As 2022 draws near, talent acquisition teams and HR leaders are looking ahead when it comes to what the workplace and hiring landscape will look like next year.

One of the top trends that many workplaces will be looking at is their version of hybrid working.

Niamh Geraghty, people and purpose partner at Deloitte Ireland, emphasised an approach based on trust. “As we embrace our hybrid working model, we trust our people to make the right choices for themselves and our clients and want to give them flexibility and control in how they work across client sites, Deloitte offices and home.”

She added that while hybrid working had been in place for many at the company beforehand, this largely depended on what part of the business employees were in. Going into 2022, Geraghty said the company will be adopting a more integrated and harmonious approach to hybrid working.

“As part of this approach, we’ll trust our people to make the right choices for themselves and our clients. There won’t be any set number of days that people will be required to be in the office. Instead, our focus is on facilitating meaningful connections and interactions, with collaboration at the heart of those,” she said.

“In addition to offering our people the flexibility they need, we think a hybrid model will also increase the effectiveness of our teams and their learning, while limiting the impact we make on the environment by reducing emissions from travelling and commuting.”

Recruitment in 2022

As well as a changing workplace, 2022 will also bring a fresh year for tech recruitment. In his predictions for the most in-demand tech jobs of 2022, Hays’ James Milligan foresees a slight shift in favour of project management and business development roles rather than heavily technical jobs – though these will still be very much sought after.

Michelle Daly, recruitment manager at Workhuman, told SiliconRepublic.com that her company will be growing its engineering, architecture, product design, product management and infrastructure teams.

“We will be hiring software and senior software Java engineers, JavaScript React engineers as well as full stack Java engineers, data engineers, product owners, product designers, product researchers, AWS cloud engineers and leadership roles.”

Caroline Matthews, head of experienced hiring at PwC Ireland, said the professional consulting firm will be hiring both graduates and experienced hires in areas such as cybersecurity, data and analytics, and digital transformation. “We are looking for individuals with a digital mindset and have a passion for solving our clients challenges,” she said.

Liberty IT also has plans to recruit experienced software engineers as well as interns and graduates. “In addition, we will also see growth in the areas of cloud engineering, product design, MLOps, data science and consultancy,” said Emma Mullan, director of talent management.

Another consultancy firm hiring in 2022 is Accenture, which announced plans to create 500 jobs earlier this year. Aisling Campbell, HR lead at Accenture in Ireland, said the new roles will offer career opportunities across a range of areas including digital supply chain, cloud and AI.

“We are also looking for people with quantum chemistry, quantum engineering, and quantum information science skills to join the Accenture Labs team in Dublin, who work across all industries but with a particular focus on life sciences and health,” she said.

“The Dock is seeking a variety of skills including visual, interactive and product designers, entrepreneurs and technical architects.”

Fintech giant Mastercard is also looking to expand its Dublin-based tech hub and is looking for different skillsets across all levels of experience.

“We are particularly in search of software engineering, product, UX, data science, AI, database, info security, networks and technical programme management skills,” said Gary Lawson, director of talent. “However, we are always happy to receive speculative applications from the wider pool of industry talent.”

