What are the most in-demand tech jobs right now?

As we pass the mid-year point, Hays’ James Milligan reveals the most in-demand tech jobs in the market right now.

At the start of every year, Hays examines its data to determine the top 10 tech jobs based on employer demand. Six months later, using the latest Hays insights, I’m able to provide an update on these trends and let you know the people that organisations are looking for most.

What’s changed since I revealed the top 10 at the start of the year? Although many of the roles that featured in the previous list are still there, we are seeing a difference in demand among our clients, including at the number one position.

Some things haven’t changed, though. Despite the rise in generative AI tools and their increased capabilities, we’re yet to see this alter the need for developers. Meanwhile, the jobs in the top two spots are well clear in terms of demand – a reminder that the tech industry is open to people who don’t necessarily boast technical skills.

10. Software developer

Digital transformation means that software development is vital for modern organisations across all industries. Whether you’re developing a website or an app, this will involve writing (as well as testing and debugging) code in various languages.

9. Software engineer

Despite dropping a few places since our previous list, there’s still a need for software engineers. As opposed to developers, who are largely responsible for the programming, an engineer’s focus is on the design and development of the software. In this role, you’re more likely to work with stakeholders in other areas of the organisation.

8. Change manager

Unlike the previous two roles, success here is less dependent on technical skills. Change managers oversee change within a business from the planning to the execution. To do this well, you’ll need strong communication skills and the ability to encourage stakeholders at several seniority levels to adopt new technologies or processes.

7. DevOps engineer

This has jumped up a place from number eight in the previous list. Working between the development and operations teams, people in this role ensure the creation and delivery of software releases. As such, collaboration and organisation are two key soft skills to possess.

6. .NET developer

.NET developers are still among the top 10, but it’s worth pointing out that we’ve seen a fairly big drop in demand. These programmers will be working primarily with Windows applications and, as such, proficiency in several coding languages is vital.

5. Data engineer

Another role that has moved up one place on the list is data engineer, although the number of employers we’ve seen hiring has remained more or less consistent. Their responsibilities include creating and maintaining the systems that enable organisations to collect, store and analyse data. These frameworks often need to be scalable and employers want people who can collaborate with data scientists and analysts to determine what’s required to provide insights.

4. Java developer

Java is one of the core programming languages used by software engineers. Employers have a number of reasons to hire people who are proficient with Java due to its stability and range of uses, among other benefits.

3. Data analyst

While a data engineer focuses on creating and maintaining the systems required to handle data efficiently, an analyst is responsible for obtaining insights from the information. Their purpose is to spot the trends that inform decisions and processes. One of the key skills here is the ability to take data and present the takeaways clearly so that other stakeholders can make sense of it.

2. Business analyst

Although this position is no longer top of our list of in-demand tech roles, there are still organisations out there who need a business analyst. In contrast to many of the other jobs on this list that require technical skills in certain areas (such as coding and data), an analyst identifies trends before working with stakeholders to meet business needs.

1. Project manager

This is another role that doesn’t lean heavily on technical knowledge but is nonetheless hugely important for a team or organisation’s success. As with a business analyst, this also makes it easier to move into tech from another sector or industry.

Project managers need to have excellent organisation and communication skills because they work with a large number of stakeholders to ensure that projects are delivered in a timely manner.

By James Milligan

James Milligan is the global head of Hays Technology. A version of this article originally appeared on the Hays blog.

