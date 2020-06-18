Business leaders expect to have hybrid teams post-Covid, survey says

In an IoD survey of almost 400 business leaders in Ireland, 40pc said they expect an equal mix of remote and in-office workers after Covid-19.

New findings from the Institute of Directors in Ireland (IoD) suggest that only one in eight business leaders believe all staff will be back in the office after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. The majority (40pc) believe there will be hybrid teams, with an equal mix of staff working in the office and remotely.

The IoD conducted a snap survey of its 3,000 members across a week in June 2020, receiving 391 responses. The organisation is made up of CEOs, managing directors and company directors from the private, public and not-for-profit sectors in Ireland.

A quarter (26pc) of respondents expect a minority of staff to work remotely when restrictions are lifted, 18pc said the majority of staff will work remotely, and only 5pc said they believe all staff will be working remotely.

As a result of these expected changes, 31pc are considering or planning on downsizing their workspaces. When asked whether their offices would allow for sufficient physical distancing measures, 30pc said they would not.

IoD chief executive Maura Quinn said: “Rumours of the demise of what many people call ‘the office’ have been grossly exaggerated, but opportunities as well as challenges now face business leaders and employees alike.

“The future of workplaces and recruitment is being reconfigured. Business leaders will need to be agile to allow for these new changes, as well as showing clear leadership and guidance to help direct it.”

When asked if they were still hiring at the moment, 35pc of leaders said there had been no change to their plans since before the Covid-19 crisis. More than a quarter (27pc) have paused recruitment, 15pc are currently recruiting and 11pc said they are implementing reduced working hours.

When asked about the impact of Covid-19 on employee salaries, 75pc of respondents said there had been no changes made, but 37pc said their companies had availed of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.

Additionally, almost three-quarters of the respondents said they see a recession as imminent, but believe that it will be short term.