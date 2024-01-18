Irish workers looking to change jobs face skills hurdles, LinkedIn says

According to new LinkedIn research, 73pc of Irish workers are considering changing jobs in 2024 and many are job-hunting on company time.

Workers in Ireland are placing faith in the market as they look into changing jobs, with money being the main motivator. LinkedIn’s survey of 1,000 workers across Ireland in November and December 2023 found that the cost-of-living crisis and poor work-life balance are pushing many into taking action.

Despite fears over cost-of-living, some workers (36pc) seem confident that the Irish economy will improve this year. Almost three-quarters (73pc) are considering switching jobs, while almost two-thirds (62pc) said they were confident they would be able to find a new position.

However, this outlook may be linked to dissatisfaction with their current career path. When asked why they want to change jobs, 44pc said they want a better salary; 32pc want a better work-life balance, and one in ten professionals simply want a change of scene.

LinkedIn reports that job search activity on its platform has increased. Some Irish professionals (36pc) admitted to job-hunting during their working hours.

Sue Duke, LinkedIn country manager for Ireland, said the research showed Irish professionals are “taking control of their careers”.

But Duke pointed out that workers should not be complacent or too optimistic about their chances of securing a job straight away. The research also found that many people are finding it difficult to match their skills to the jobs they see being advertised, meaning job-hunting is not easy. Almost two-thirds (64pc) said that looking for jobs was frustrating, while 27pc said not hearing back from recruiters was dispiriting.

The AI revolution seems to be driving the skills pressure, in particular. Some newer jobs require greater AI proficiency than workers possess – and this pressure will only grow. LinkedIn data shows that skills for jobs have changed 25pc since 2015 and are expected to change 65pc globally by 2030.

“With more people looking for a job, competition is going to be tough, and standing out from the crowd is now more important than ever,” warned Duke.

That said, she believes the fast-changing market can provide excellent opportunities for ambitious people, provided they keep developing their skills.

“There are many new career opportunities emerging and specialised skillsets in areas like cybersecurity and engineering coming to the fore as key roles in demand in Ireland. 2024 also represents a moment for professionals to upskill or pivot their career in order to take advantage of new growth areas.”

