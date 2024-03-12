Government to subsidise fees for more than 13,000 micro-cred learners

Micro-cred courses in key areas such as tech and engineering will carry an 80pc subsidy rate. Others will carry a 50pc subsidy rate.

As part of its endeavours to get people to upskill and reskill, the Irish Government today (12 March) said it will partially fund more than 13,000 learners.

In total, there will be €9.7m put aside to subsidise fees for 13,879 people. The funding is aimed at those who enrol in micro-credential courses. These are third-level short courses that have been designed in collaboration with industry. They are focused on areas where there is a skills need such as cybersecurity, data science, green-tech and deep tech.

The Micro-Credential Course Learner Subsidy is being offered to applicants under the Higher Education Authority’s (HEA) Human Capital Initiative (HCI) Pillar 3.

It offers a subsidy rate of 80pc for courses addressing skills in key priority areas, including renewable energy, sustainability, construction and planning, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, IT and electronic engineering. Other courses will provide a 50pc learner subsidy rate.

The subsidies will be available across almost 700 micro-credential courses from Irish third-level institutions. Some of the programmes can be built upon further qualifications, allowing learners to ‘stack’ credentials and qualifications to suit their career goals.

Am I eligible?

To find out if you are eligible for the subsidy under Pillar 3 of the HCI, see the HEA’s website. More information about micro-credentials can be found on its official website.

“As part of the Year of Skills, we have been encouraging everyone to learn a new skill so they can evolve in line with how the world of work is changing. While traditional degree programmes are essential, they may not always be the right option to equip individuals with the targeted, up-to-date skills required in the modern workplace,” said the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris, TD.

Bridging the skills gap

He added that micro-credentials “bridge” the skills gap while being flexible and accessible for learners from all backgrounds.

“These subsidies are a fantastic opportunity for individuals to access micro-credential courses at reduced rates, providing flexible learning and upskilling opportunities for learners and enterprises alike,” said Harris.

“It’s also important to note that these courses cover critical areas such as new and emerging technologies, construction and climate, sustainability and energy.”

MicroCreds project lead Jools O’Connor encouraged people to avail of the subsidy, adding that the “courses offer a fantastic opportunity to upskill and engage in lifelong learning”.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.