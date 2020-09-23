Microsoft Teams updates: Virtual commutes, meditations and more

Feature updates announced at Microsoft Ignite will see Teams zone in on productivity and wellbeing while working from home.

Microsoft’s virtual developer conference, Ignite, kicked off yesterday and has already shed light on a number of updates, including a satellite service to rival that of AWS. Among them are new Microsoft Teams features that will become available later this year and in 2021.

Back in April, the number of daily Teams users hit 75m and it looks like Microsoft is set to continue catering its online collaboration tool to newly remote businesses. Its updates for Teams will focus on mimicking a workplace virtually, strengthening communication and improving mental health.

Virtual commutes on Microsoft Teams

One example is its new ‘virtual commute’ offering. Skipping the daily commute has been one of the benefits of remote working felt by many. However, the time it takes to reach your place of work can help clear your head and boost your productivity levels by as much as 15pc, according to Microsoft.

“This virtual-commute experience allows you to take a step back, again going into and coming out of your day to just organise your thoughts and to make sure you’re really processing, doing some pre- and post-processing of your work,” Jared Spataro, corporate vice-president at Microsoft 365 said. “It turns out the research shows us that can be very helpful.”

Breakout spaces

Breakout rooms will become available this October, Microsoft has said. Instead of having one big virtual meeting – where it’s common for people to talk over each other and prolong the process – the organiser will be able to split attendees into smaller groups. This will help with brainstorming and group work and will let the host move between the breakout spaces as needed.

Webinar management

Some roles require an individual to present or host a webinar, and Teams is one way to do it. A new feature, however, will go a step further, automating attendee registration and providing a dashboard to reflect on the event afterwards. Down the line, the platform will also get APIs for attendee reporting and scheduling.

Streamlined calls

Teams’ calling function has also been given a rethink. Microsoft has said it will get a “streamlined view”, making it easier to see your contacts, voicemail and calling history at the same time.

Users will also benefit from ‘collaborative calling’, meaning you can connect a call queue directly to a Teams channel, and the ability to transfer calls between the Teams desktop and mobile apps.

Team and individual productivity insights

“Productivity insights” were another feature announced for Microsoft Teams. These will be driven by its Workplace Analytics function and will also launch in October 2020.

Managers and team leads will be given a window into how useful team meetings are and which hours of the day are most conducive to focus and collaboration.

Team members will also get insights tailored specifically to their own role, such as recommendations on habits they could change to improve their work ethic and wellbeing.

These personalised features won’t become available until 2021 but will be accompanied by an “emotional check-in experience”.

Headspace

A lot of us have been turning to apps to help us work from home, whether it’s to listen to podcasts, schedule our day or remind ourselves to take much-needed breaks.

Headspace is one of the most popular apps for maintaining mental health, and it appears that Microsoft agrees. The company announced that a series of mindfulness and meditation resources will become available on Teams, something Spataro said he believes will be “really powerful” in reducing stress and burnout.

Meeting recaps

As well as promoting productivity and wellbeing, it looks as though the updated Teams will become more accessible. Live captions for speakers during virtual meetings have already become available, for example. The tool can also generate a ‘recap’ after any meeting held on the platform, providing a recording, transcript, files and more.

Teams users will also have the option to share their meeting recordings externally with stakeholders by the platform automatically storing them as files in SharePoint.

Custom layouts for Dynamic View

The Dynamic View option on Teams uses AI to let meeting attendees share content. Custom layouts are on the way for this aspect of the platform, allowing hosts and presenters to customise how the content appears for participants.

The idea is that this will mimic physical presentations by overlaying the presenter’s video over the slide they are discussing, removing the need to choose between the speaker and the content.

New backgrounds for Together Mode

Together Mode has been a hit with Teams users since it initially launched in July. Drawing on AI-segmentation technology, it implements a shared background and places attendees beside one another within it. It has already been used to digitally create audiences at events, such as basketball matches.

New backgrounds were announced for Together Mode at Microsoft Ignite. They will include a coffee shop, conference rooms and auditoriums, the company said.