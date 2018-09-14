Check out New Relic’s cool EMEA HQ in Dublin

New Relic opened its first European HQ in Dublin four years ago and moved to its current office earlier this year.

Last April, software analytics company New Relic announced its plan to create 200 jobs in Dublin and revealed its new European headquarters on Golden Lane.

Now fully settled in, Siliconrepublic.com headed down to check out the slick new HQ and find out a little more about what it’s like to work there.

New Relic provides deep performance analytics and actionable insights to software-driven businesses in service of creating the most efficient system possible to suit a business’s needs.

The company first came to Ireland in 2014, recruiting 100 new hires at the time. This move to the larger office space at Golden Lane has allowed it to expand its headcount to 300.

Sean Winters, a senior support technical engineer at New Relic, explained why the company’s platform is so valuable to DevOps engineers.

“In DevOps, you kind of have to have eyes everywhere and you have to use a bunch of different tools to let you know what’s going on,” he said. “The handy thing about New Relic is, it includes all these tools in the one platform.”

Alexandra Bostina is a business development consultant who moved from Romania earlier this year to work in New Relic’s Dublin office. She said that she loves having the opportunity to work alongside a “talented crew of data nerds” at New Relic.

“The knowledge and the skills I have developed can basically be applied to any role in tech I will have in the future.”

She also said the business development team is a great place to learn the basics of sales and it provides her with the tools for the next steps of her career.

So, what are some of the most important traits for someone considering applying to work at New Relic? Glenn Cahill, vice-president of commercial EMEA, said curiosity is really important for its employees.

“Our customers have complex challenges in a rapidly changing digital environment and we need to listen really carefully to what those problems are, so we can work with them on finding creative solutions.”