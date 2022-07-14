Report: Coding courses ranked highest for employee upskilling in June

Workforce tech education platform Pluralsight said it would continue to release data on the most popular tech courses for workers on a monthly basis.

The most popular course last month was ‘Microsoft Azure Services and Concepts’ according to new data released by tech learning platform Pluralsight.

Pluralsight offers workplaces courses to upskill their employees. It is used by companies such as Adobe, Gamestop, Johnson Controls and Nasdaq.

The Utah-headquartered company said its data was from June 2022. It will release similar data on its most popular courses over the coming months starting with the current report.

Coding courses ranked in the top four spots last month, according to Pluralsight’s data.

The platform’s course on Angular was the second most popular after Microsoft Azure. Courses for beginners on JavaScript and C# took third and fourth most popular respectively.

A knowledge of JavaScript is one of the main requirements for Web3 jobs, according to movers in the developing space.

Learners were also keen to learn the fundamentals of AI in June. The most popular Pluralsight AI courses looked at the big picture and the basics surrounding AI as a topic.

Recently, an AI skills report published on foot of Ireland’s national AI strategy said that all workers would need some understanding of AI as a concept in the workplace of the future.

Ireland’s national AI strategy was published last year. It is very focused on the ethical, human dimension of the tech.

The cloud ranked as the most popular digital transformation course in Pluralsight’s report. In terms of professional development courses, public speaking and effective presenting techniques topped the list.

Communication, negotiation techniques, as well as writing in the workplace were all very high priorities in the minds of learners, judging by the data.

Pluralsight has its EMEA headquarters in Dublin. In 2018, it announced the creation of 150 new jobs that would bring up to €40m to the Irish capital’s economy.

