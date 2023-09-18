3 professional STEM opportunities to consider this autumn

The second of our early-careers hiring lists for this year is on its way, but until then, here are a couple of other opportunities to look at.

There is never any shortage of new education programmes and training courses going on, but September and October are usually chock full of professional opportunities. Recently, we published the first part of our early-careers hiring list, but it’s important to clarify that the season does not just bring new opportunities for graduates and people starting out. It can also be a chance for more experienced professionals to do some upskilling or reskilling.

Here are a couple of career programmes that have appeared on our radar in recent weeks. You never know, you might find something that suits you.

IBM SkillsBuild

This one is actually not just for autumn; it can be done anytime and it is completely free. The scheme was created by IBM and Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet. It is a resource for people who want to build their professional tech skills online to find a job. Users also have access to a service called MyInnerGenius, which is an assessment tool that helps learners find careers based on the IT skills they have and their interests.

The scheme is eligible for anyone in the Republic of Ireland, and all you need to apply is a Google account.

Level Up: Diversity in Tech

Women, transgender and non-binary people are being invited to apply for a programme called Level Up, which aims to improve diversity in tech by offering minorities a platform to build their skills and showcase their talents.

The Level Up programme is run by CodeOp and Zartis. It is offering five scholarships to eligible candidates in full stack software development. Now in its fifth year, the programme has supported 80 people already – and these are from more than 70 countries worldwide.

One of the previous Level Up graduates started their career with Accenture in Ireland. “Level Up provided me with an opportunity to have high-quality training with a well-known institution. The course improved my employability prospects, and since then, I have received a couple of new job offers,” they said.

All tutorials as part of the programme are held online, but there will be live virtual sessions for students to meet mentors and get hands-on experience. You don’t need coding experience to apply, but you do need to complete an interview process. The programme begins on 1 October.

Women in Science Rising Talent

Cosmetics giant L’Oréal and UNESCO are running a programme for women scientists. The scheme is aimed at helping women pursue research careers in the UK and Ireland by awarding a group of five post-doctoral researchers with grants worth £15,000 each (or the euro equivalent).

Applications opened on 4 September and they close on 25 October. There will be an assessment process and interview series before candidates find out if they are successful in March 2024.

While applicants working in subjects like maths, engineering, life sciences and sustainable development are welcomed, those working in social sciences will not be eligible. Applicants will be expected to provide academic records and a strong argument for why their research is worthy of the grant.

