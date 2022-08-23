Two recruitment specialists team up to find global cloud talent

The Focus Cloud Group will combine the expertise of two recruitment companies, one specialising in Workday and the other in Microsoft.

With the worldwide demand for cloud skills continuing to grow rapidly, two recruitment companies have merged to take on the challenge of finding talent to work across the major cloud platforms.

The newly formed Focus Cloud Group will specialise in the global recruitment of people with cloud skills across platforms such as Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, Workday and ServiceNow. The group will also serve industries that require people with cloud skills, such as life sciences and cybersecurity.

Cloud skills are very much in demand in Ireland and beyond. Management consultancy firm Gartner said in 2019 that by 2022, 75pc of all databases would be deployed or migrated to a cloud platform, while the pandemic has sped up cloud adoption in many sectors.

Focus Cloud Group was borne out of the acquisition of specialist Microsoft recruitment company Cognitive Group by Focus Cloud.

Focus Cloud is a UK-based company specialising in Workday recruitment across Europe. It was founded in 2015 by Lloyd Gordon.

“When I set the business up in 2015 I did so with one thought in mind, to build a global cloud recruitment powerhouse everybody could be proud of,” Gordon said.

“Despite the global pandemic hitting a few years later, the company has gone from strength to strength. The services we’re able to offer have diversified since the company’s inception and moving into the Microsoft recruitment space was a natural step for the business.”

He said the new partnership with Cognitive Group would help both deliver “more holistic” recruitment expertise in a “tough skills market”.

Gordon will be CEO of the new Focus Cloud Group, while Cognitive Group CEO Jon Keen will become its chairperson.

Keen said the new enlarged company would enable his staff to take their expertise “across borders” and support Microsoft talent acquisition on a global scale.

Cognitive Group was launched in 2007. Keen said it has just recently placed its 3,000th experienced hire into the Microsoft channel.

