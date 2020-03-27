How recruitment in Ireland is finding its feet amid Covid-19 outbreak

It’s an uncertain world out there right now, especially when it comes to job security. This week in Careers, we took a look at how recruitment is faring in Ireland.

As the impacts from Covid-19 continue to be felt across the country, job insecurity has become a very real possibility for many people in Ireland at the moment. It’s a strange and stressful time, so we wanted to explore what’s actually happening across the recruitment landscape.

There are still companies hiring in many industries, as Donal O’Donoghue of the National Recruitment Federation explained. Yesterday (26 March), for example, crowdfunding platform GoFundMe announced that it’s looking for 10 new employees for its Dublin office, with roles across its customer care, trust and safety, and payments teams.

Meanwhile, Sigmar launched an emergency jobs initiative to help workers displaced as a result of Covid-19. The recruitment company’s new site, CovidResponseJobs.com, is aimed at helping users to upskill and find new employment opportunities.

Another recruitment company, Prosperity, said that it has seen a wave of highly skilled and sought-after candidates enter into the jobs market recently – something the company’s managing director, Gary Mullan, said he had never seen before. Mullan added that, despite having to settle into a new routine of remote working and interviewing, recruitment processes are “still underway”.

Careers insights

Amid everything else going on this week, we were marking our inaugural Future Comms Week at Siliconrepublic.com.

We heard from some fascinating thought leaders about diverse aspects of comms, including this interview with Liberty IT’s director of technology, Dave Anderson, about serverless technology.

From leaders at Aon, we heard about ways of protecting your company’s reputation and shareholder value in the age of social media – where “bad news travels far and fast”.

And Javier Biosca, who works in digital marketing with Viasat Europe, spoke to us about his five years with the company so far. Having started as an antenna engineer, he shared what he has learned along his journey to date.

Words of wisdom

If you’re managing a team remotely for the first time, we got some advice from the Code Institute’s Mary Connaughton. From visualising the bigger picture to making time for refreshing, her seven tips could prove useful.

One of the big challenges for managers at the moment may be keeping morale high and maintaining company culture while teams work from home. If you’re looking for some inspiration here, take a look at these six initatives tech firm Keyfactor has introduced.

If you’re busy prepping for interviews and looking for tips beyond run-of-the-mill advice, check out this piece from Hays’ Jane McNeill about the one question you should always ask in a job interview.

And finally, finding your feet with everything that’s going on right now can easily begin to feel overwhelming. To help, here are 16 tips to try out and a crowdsourced remote work survival kit where you can learn from what other people around the world are finding useful.

