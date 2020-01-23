Expleo is offering paid placements to people returning to work

Expleo’s new returners programme is part of the company’s strategy to achieve a workforce that is 33pc women by 2021.

Digital consultancy firm Expleo has launched a new initiative aimed at professionals returning to work after an extended break. In a bid to grow the number of women in its workforce to 33pc by 2021, the company hopes that the returners programme will be of particular interest to its woman employees.

With 25pc of its workforce being women as of last year, Expleo is investing €100,000 in the programme and has developed it with Women Returners Ireland.

The organisation is on the lookout for experienced business analysts, test managers, software testers, project managers, and automation and performance testers to take part in the programme, which will involve a five-month paid placement and the possibility of being offered a permanent job.

Placements will offer participants coaching and HR support – including bespoke development plans – as well as flexible working options and parent and carer support networks. Those who successfully complete the placement will be offered a permanent position with the company, it said.

Eligible candidates must have had an extended career break for at least two years.

Helping returners achieve their goals

Recruitment manager at Expleo Eimear Fitzsimons said: “At Expleo, we are passionate about fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace. It is our priority to create an environment that encourages everyone to reach their career potential and our returners programme is one in a series of steps that we have taken to ensure this.”

Through such measures as “overhauling” the wordings in job advertisements and “educating women about a career in technology”, Fitzsimons said that the company wants to give returners “the opportunity to reach their goals”.

“The gender balance in the tech industry continues to be an issue that needs addressing,” she said, “Last year, 30pc of our new permanent hires in Ireland were women and we expect this programme will significantly increase that.

“So, while we are not approaching a 50/50 gender balance just yet, we are certainly going in the right direction.”