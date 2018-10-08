All Advice People Employers Jobs
Biotech giant Shire announces UCD master’s scholarship
Careers
From left: Ailish Gillespie, UCD; Prof Eoin Casey, UCD; and Susan Hynes, Shire Dunboyne. Image: Shire

Biotech giant Shire announces UCD master’s scholarship

3 hours ago69 Views

The scholarship provided by Shire will allow top-performing students to undertake a master’s in biopharmaceutical engineering.

Biotech giant Shire has announced that it will support a scholarship programme for students undertaking the master’s in biopharmaceutical engineering at University College Dublin (UCD).

The scholarship, which will run from 2018 to 2020, will be awarded to the top-performing students from each year. Shire will also fund a prize for the best bioprocessing engineering design project submitted by a team of students.

Shire is a global biopharmaceutical company that serves patients living with rare diseases. It opened an Irish headquarters in Dublin in early 2017. It is preparing to fully open its new state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing facility at a 120-acre site in Dunboyne, Co Meath.

On hand to celebrate the news was Susan Hynes, site lead at Shire Dunboyne. She said that the pharma company was “delighted” to be able to “support the drive to expand skills and talent”.

She added: “This is essential in order to meet the demand for high-calibre graduates in Ireland’s growing biopharma sector. This university programme is a great way of doing this.”

The biopharma engineering programme provides intensive training in the requisite skills for a professional engineer or scientist in the biopharma sector. It addresses the scientific and engineering challenges involved in the design, operation and management of biopharma production facilities. This programme is closely linked with the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT).

Shire has noted that these skills are vital for it as it begins to open the new manufacturing site. The facility will adopt single-use technology in the manufacturing process and will be highly automated. This facility will also serve as the European quality control hub for Shire’s biologics portfolio.

The company plans to employ 400 people at the site. Recruitment is already underway across multiple functional areas, including (but not limited to) manufacturing, quality assurance, quality control, engineering, finance and automation.

Want to work at Shire? Check out the Shire careers page for current vacancies.

Eva Short
By Eva Short

Eva Short is a Careers reporter at Silicon Republic who, coincidentally, was raised in Silicon Valley and has been nicknamed a ‘digital native’. Her passions include Pomeranians, witchcraft, skincare, wearing exclusively dark colours and eating. When she’s not writing about tech professionals, she’s working backstage at festivals, yelling at musicians, and amassing a collection of crumpled gig tickets to stick on her wall.

More from careers

Biotech giant Shire announces UCD master’s scholarship
Professional services firm Grant Thornton to recruit 48 in Belfast
Biotech giant Shire announces UCD master’s scholarship
These 8 companies are all great places to start a software development career
Biotech giant Shire announces UCD master’s scholarship
There were 7,000 jobs up for grabs at the UL Careers Fair
Biotech giant Shire announces UCD master’s scholarship
Is the company culture fit just a myth?

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading